In latest tech layoff, Whoop’s workforce drops by 15 percent

“Given how negatively the macro environment has evolved, we need to grow responsibly and control our own destiny,” the company said in an e-mailed statement. “A reduction like this is never easy.”

A spokesperson said Whoop now has about 550 employees and plans to reorganize multiple departments.

Whoop, the Boston-based wearable-tech firm, laid off 15 percent of its corporate staff on Thursday, joining other local technology firms that have announced job cuts in the past few months due to market uncertainty.

Cofounder and chief executive Will Ahmed told the Globe in May that Whoop had over 700 employees (including co-ops and interns) and was on track to have close to 1,000 by the end of the year. As part of the recent cost-saving measures, Whoop has paused its co-op program.

Whoop said in a statement Friday that it plans to “continue hiring to support key company initiatives in the coming months.”

Whoop sells a fitness wristband that uses sensors to track several health metrics, then uses an algorithm to calculate users’ daily strain, recovery, and sleep scores.

The layoff comes after the firm released the Whoop 4.0, the latest version of its fitness wristband, in September. Customers pay for the device via a $30-a-month subscription, which provides access to the Whoop smartphone app.

The company said that despite the layoff, it is not “slowing down or pausing” any of its “key initiatives.”

Whoop used to sell its wristband only directly to consumers, but in June it launched an enterprise sales business. Whoop was valued in September at $3.6 billion after raising $200 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

As of last November, when the tech industry’s competition for talent was in full swing, Whoop was paying software engineers right out of college around $105,000 in base pay.

Ben Foster, who served as Whoop’s chief product officer for the past two years, was laid off this week but said he thinks it was the “right” decision for Whoop to cut its staff.

“Many growth stage companies who relied on endless streams of venture capital must immediately downshift to manage burn and extend their runway,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post Thursday. “This is a move that protects [Whoop] against dangerous market conditions.”





