Mass. job market slows again in June

The state unemployment rate fell another two-tenths of a point to 3.7 percent, compared to 3.8 percent nationwide. Before the pandemic hit in February 2020, Massachusetts’ jobless rate was 2.9 percent. It reached 4.8 percent in January 2022.

Local employers added just 3,400 jobs in June, according to data released Friday by the Baker administration, and revisions to last month’s rosier figure of 5,900 cut it down to just 400, another sign that the economy is rapidly cooling off.

The Massachusetts job market lost more speed this month, as it inches ever so slowly back toward pre-pandemic norms.

The labor force — defined as the people with a job or looking for one — was unchanged this month, too. The total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks is still at 66 percent.

Certain sectors saw the largest employment gains, including 3,300 jobs added in construction, 1,100 jobs in professional and business services, 600 jobs in information, and 500 jobs in leisure and hospitality. On the other hand, education and health services lost 900 jobs, and the manufacturing sector lost 400 jobs. Overall there are just under 3.7 million payroll jobs in Massachusetts, about 80,000 fewer than the state’s pre-pandemic peak.

Much like the May numbers were revised, the June figures, too, could be changed in coming months as more finely-detailed data comes in.

Material from previous Globe reports was used in this story.

