Lombardo’s, home of countless proms and weddings, to be sold to Boston real estate company

Home to a colossal chandelier visible to commuters on Route 128, Lombardo’s has hosted thousands of proms, weddings, bar mitzvahs, and birthdays since it first opened in 1983. The building also houses Vincent’s Nightclub.

The owners of Lombardo’s, the legendary events venue in Randolph, have decided to sell the property to a Boston real estate company in a deal set to close in September 2023.

Get ready to say goodbye to a local landmark — the site of myriad memories and special occasions.

“We’ve been here a long time, and this place has been home to countless amazing events for our communities,” said David Lombardo, director of operations for Lombardo’s Hospitality Group.

“Over our years and over our history — we’ve been in business almost 100 years now — we’ve always tried to make the best decision for our business, family, and staff,” he added. “This is the best decision for our business to move forward. It isn’t an easy one, but it’s one that will push our family business into the future in a positive direction.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more.

The property, at 6 Billings St. in Randolph, is being sold to real estate and development company Core Investments, and will be redeveloped, Lombardo said, “but we have no idea what the developer is going to put there.”

And what will be the fate of the massive chandelier in the atrium? “We’re hoping our next venture has room for it, but we don’t know at this time,” said Lombardo.

The owners did not disclose the sale price of the property.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Lombardo family formally merging its various businesses into the Lombardo’s Hospitality Group, which includes restaurants, catering, and event services and consultation. Bardo’s Bar Pizza in South Boston is part of the group, which recently celebrated its “Best of Boston” win for best bar pie.

“That venture is something we’re really passionate about,” Lombardo said, adding that the family is also focused on catering and is looking for new spaces to open in the future. “We’re selling our building, but we’re not closing our business. We’ll continue to progress. We’ll continue to take care of our community.”

The 52,000-square-foot venue has hosted anywhere between 15 and 20 thousand events since it opened about 40 years ago, Lombardo estimated, and the family already has heard from plenty of disappointed patrons in the wake of the announcement.

“It’s bittersweet,” Lombardo said. “I grew up in this space. All of my childhood memories are here.”

Like multitudes of people from the south of Boston, Lombardo celebrated his bar mitzvah at the venue, attended prom there, and recently got married there.

“A lot of my life memories are within these four walls, and underneath this chandelier,” he said.

“It was the right time and the right moment,” Lombardo said of the sale to Core. “It just all worked out and the stars aligned.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.