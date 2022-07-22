Blind date: ‘I tried not to fangirl too hard but I don’t think I succeeded’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Coffee, hike, concert, dinner, drinks, and home

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Adam Lambert

JOHN Q.: 31 / UX designer

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s funny, loyal, hard-working, and can cook.

HIS EXES SAY: He has a big heart.

7 P.M. AREA FOUR, CAMBRIDGE

WARMING UP

Jon I wasn’t nervous at all. Maybe I took a little longer combing my hair, but nothing too out of the ordinary.

John I got there early. I was really worried about being late so I hung out on a bench down the street for about 20 minutes.

Jon I was a little late. I hate to blame it on my Uber driver, but I did have two drivers cancel on me. The host sat me down at a table across from John. We quickly realized that we were probably meant to be seated together, and I hopped over to his table.

John We stared at each other for a second before realizing who the other was. We had a laugh about it.

Jon John had great energy. He is very handsome and has a lovely smile.

John He was really cute and I really liked his teal glasses.

BEING VOCAL

Jon I come from a family of chatters. I was asking most of the questions right off the bat. However, our conversation became quickly relaxed and very comfortable.

John He’s a professional singer and vocal coach and he’s sung with stars like Idina Menzel. I tried not to fangirl too hard but I don’t think I succeeded.

Jon John studied film direction, and we talked about our favorite movies and debated why our choices were the best. I talked a little about my degree program and how hard it is to be an artist.

John He talked about coming to Boston to go to the Boston Conservatory, which sounded really cool. I was impressed.

Jon We discovered a love of RuPaul’s Drag Race; John is an absolute fan of the show.

John We bonded over horror movies and Drag Race. It was fun talking about cheesy horror movies and that we’re both rooting for the same queen on this season of Drag Race All Stars.

Jon John ordered for us. We got a large pizza and a shaved Brussels sprout salad. The food was excellent. I will be going back!

John We got the soppressata pizza and the Brussels sprout kale salad. The salad was great but we agreed that the pizza dough was undercooked. I was surprised because the last time I was there the pizza was fantastic.

Jon There was no deal-breaker for me. He was a lovely man. But, oh! He was a little young for me. I typically like the same age or older men.

John I think by the end it was clear we got along but there wasn’t a spark. We were a better match on paper than in real life.

STAYING SOLO

Jon The date ended feeling like I was going to dinner with a friend.

John I didn’t think either of us wanted to do more so we called it a night.

Jon We headed in separate directions after the date, and that was that.

John We hugged and went our separate ways. He really wanted to get coffee and I wanted to get home.

Jon I don’t think so. I believe there was a mutual friend vibe.

John No. Great guy but no chemistry.

POST-MORTEM

Jon / B

John / B

