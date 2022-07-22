Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, July 25-31

Gather your kids and head to the Discovery Museum in Acton for Cold as Ice: Exploring a 300-Pound Block of Ice. A perfect summer activity, children can experiment with the massive ice block by salting and coloring it. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with museum tickets: $15.50 for adults and children; children younger than 1 enter free of charge. Make reservations for timed museum admission at discoveryacton.org.

Tuesday

Culinary Celebration

Food writer Nicole A. Taylor leads a flavorful journey through her latest cookbook, Watermelon & Red Birds, during this virtual event hosted by GBH. The James Beard-nominated author will explore decades of Black celebrations and offer classic recipes for next Juneteenth; participants can cook along at home. 7 p.m. Free with registration at wgbh.org/events.

Thursday

Foodie Adventure

Craving the perfect summer pairing of food and wine? Look no further than Rosé and Pasta Night at Eataly in the Prudential Center. The event includes a pasta-making class, pasta sampling, and a rosé tasting. Tickets, $75, can be purchased for time slots starting at 5 p.m. eataly.com/us_en/stores/boston

Thursday

On the Move

Test your knowledge of Boston transportation with Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Boston Transit Trivia at the Central Library’s Newsfeed Café in Copley Square. The event will challenge participants with questions about the city’s streets, routes, stations, and more. Winners will receive prizes. Free. 6 p.m. Registration encouraged at masshist.org/events.

Thursday

Think Pink

Drop by the Harvard Art Museums at Night event in Cambridge to celebrate the publication of Madame de Pompadour: Painted Pink, a book focused on the use of the color in artist François Boucher’s portrait of the influential French royal court figure. The free event will include pink-themed food, drinks, and activities. 5 p.m. While you’re there, explore the museums’ special exhibitions. harvardartmuseums.org/calendar

