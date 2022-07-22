For sale: Homes in Amelia Earhart’s former stomping grounds

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $620,000 in 2016

PROS This 1935 Dutch Colonial sits on a corner lot near Playstead Park, in the neighborhood where Amelia Earhart lived in the mid-1920s. An entry vestibule leads into a large living room with brick fireplace, hardwood floors, gumwood beams, and French doors galore. A carpeted office at right offers access to the side porch and detached garage, while the dining room includes a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen features black granite counters, stainless appliances, and a nearby powder room. A wide staircase with leaded glass window leads to three bedrooms and a bath with step-in shower and a jetted tub. There’s laundry in the basement, and a side door leads to a brick patio in a fenced, fairy-tale backyard. CONS No primary bedroom or walk-in closets.

$1,350,000

121 BEACH STREET #201 / LEATHER DISTRICT

SQUARE FEET 1,581

CONDO FEE $545 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $865,000 in 2014

PROS This corner loft is on the second floor of a converted 1913 leather goods warehouse downtown, steps from South Station and two blocks from the onetime site of Denison House, where Earhart worked with immigrants and the urban poor. The open (and ginormous) living area features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, oversized windows, and 11-foot barrel-vaulted brick ceilings. The kitchen at right features stone counters and a center island. Near the entryway, there’s a guest bedroom, laundry closet, and marble-tiled bath. At the far end of the living room, the primary bedroom features multiple closets, a storage loft, and a private bath with step-in marble shower. The unit includes central air and deeded basement storage. CONS No off-street parking.

