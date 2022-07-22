5,000 mobile showers: A milestone R.I. housing advocates would like to see reach zero

On Friday, House of Hope CDC, an organization that serves people who are homeless in Rhode Island, recognized the more than 5,000 free showers and more than 1,000 free haircuts provided at its Shower to Empower mobile unit since its April 2018 launch.

PROVIDENCE — It wasn’t a celebration. There was no cake, one speaker noted, no candles or confetti.

But the real long-term goal is to not have to do this anymore — the goal is to get people housing, so they don’t need to come out to the Dexter Training Ground for things as simple and humane as personal grooming.

“Unfortunately, the demand for what we do out here has increased three-fold, if not more,” Johnnie Williams, operations manager for the program, said Friday. “I welcome the day we don’t need it anymore. If it puts me out of a job, so be it.”

The event marking thousands of showers and haircuts in the mobile trailer was held on a sweltering Friday afternoon in the middle of a heat wave that, like the homelessness crisis, shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

Robert Alexander, who got housing four months ago after experiencing homelessness for four years, said things seem a little worse now: There are jobs out there, but people are told they’re either overqualified or underqualified, Alexander said.

While he was experiencing homelessness, Alexander would come out to Shower to Empower. It wasn’t just showers, but having someone to talk to and seeing people he knows. He still comes out to see the people who’ve helped him now that he has his own housing, where he sometimes looks out the window during rain storms and appreciates how much better it is to not have to worry about getting wet.

“It’s comfortable,” he said of his new housing. “It’s safe.”

Among those in attendance Friday was Kenny Deburgo. He is a professional barber at House of Barbers in Pawtucket, but he also comes out to volunteer his time giving free haircuts. He was inspired to help because of his own past struggles, including with the criminal justice system. Those are behind him now.

“I’m basically an advocate for change,” Deburgo said. “Spread that word — positivity.”

Laura Jaworski, the executive director of the House of Hope, told attendees that the state has made strides recently in housing, including $250 million in the most recent budget for affordable housing development and preservation. But more help is needed to address the short-term problems of homelessness, including nearly 1,000 people on the shelter waitlist and at least 280 Rhode Islanders living in places not fit for human habitation, with probably hundreds more uncounted.

“We cannot allow our streets to continue to be a waiting room for housing,” Jaworski said. “We welcome the day when we see a state where no Rhode Islander is unhoused.”

