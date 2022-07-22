Boston man, 21, charged with murder in Rochester, N.Y., police officer’s fatal shooting; 2 others injured

It was not immediately clear Friday evening whether Vickers had hired an attorney.

Kelvin Vickers will be arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, Monroe County, N.Y., District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

A 21-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record was charged with murder Friday in the death of a Rochester, N.Y., police officer killed in a shooting the previous night that also injured another officer and a teenager who lives nearby, officials said.

Officers Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the force, and Sino Seng, an eight-year veteran, were sitting in an unmarked police vehicle on Bauman Street near Laser Street on a stakeout connected to a murder investigation about 9:15 p.m. Thursday when Vickers abruptly fired about 17 gunshots at the vehicle, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Mazurkiewicz, who was in the driver’s seat, was shot twice in the upper body, while Seng, who was in the passenger seat, suffered a lower-body gunshot wound, the statement said. Seng managed to get out of the vehicle and return fire as Vickers fled on foot. Vickers, who had been hiding behind shrubs about 10 to 15 feet from the vehicle, was not shot, the statement said.

Mazurkiewicz was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died, police said. Seng was taken to Rochester General Hospital, was later released, and is recovering at home with his wife and children, police said.

A third victim, a 15-year-old girl, was in her home nearby when the gunshots rang out. As she dove for cover, she was grazed by one of three bullets that went through her home, police said. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from several surrounding communities descended on the scene and set up a perimeter, police said. Officers searching within the perimeter noticed “signs of entry” to a vacant house near the shooting scene.

While checking the home, officers found Vickers hiding in a crawlspace on the second floor, police said.

Vickers complied with officers and was taken into custody, and a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered, police said.

“Preliminary testing has indicated that this weapon is the weapon used to murder officer Mazurkiewicz as well as shoot Officer Seng and the 15-year-old girl,” the police department said.

Vickers was taken to Monroe County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment, police said.

“As a direct result of the incredible, remarkable, fearless work of the guys and gals who responded initially, the suspect was taken into custody within an hour and the suspected murder weapon was recovered,” Rochester police Major Crimes Unit Captain Frank Umbrino told reporters in a briefing Friday, which was broadcast on social media by WHAM-TV in Rochester.

Following Vickers’s arrest, local, state, and federal authorities executed six search warrants “at various locations throughout the city” and recovered nine guns, including both handguns and “assault-style rifles,” along with “hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” and about 100 pounds of marijuana, Umbrino said.

Vickers was previously charged as a juvenile with multiple offenses, including assault and battery on a police officer when he was 12, as well as strangulation with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary-related crimes, and two counts of possession of firearms, according to police. He was convicted as an adult of possession of an unlicensed firearm, police said.

Doorley, the district attorney, expressed condolences to Mazurkiewicz’s family and said she “will do my part to seek justice and accountability.”

“The violence in our city and hatred for police has claimed another one of the brave officers doing his best to protect our community,” Doorley said in the statement from her office.

“While there are no words to make this better ... we mourn for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and we pray for his family and the City of Rochester,” Doorley said. “We support the Rochester Police Department and our dedicated law enforcement officers who continue to risk their lives, knowing that their brother died in the line of duty. We pray for a speedy recovery for Officer Seng.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.