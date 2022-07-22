Boston man charged in 3 armed robberies over 2 days

Police did not say when or where Daniel was arrested. He is facing charges of armed robbery, carrying a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny over $1,200, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, the statement said.

Danavian Daniel, 29, was arrested outside his home in Boston following an investigation into two robberies reported Monday and a third on Tuesday in which the suspect brandished a gun and demanded money, the Boston Police Department said in a statement .

A Boston man has been arrested on robbery and gun charges following a string of three armed robberies in the city this week, police said.

Daniel was arraigned Friday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, where he was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 28, according to court records. An attorney for Daniel could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday night.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 758 Tremont St., and a short time later a second armed robbery was reported nearby at 776 Tremont St., police said.

The next day, a person went into a store at 124 Harvard St., showed a gun, and demanded money, police said.

Police detectives “were able to identify similarities in the robberies, and through other investigative means, identified Danavian Daniel as the suspect,” according to the statement.

Police obtained arrest warrants out of the central and Dorchester divisions of Boston Municipal Court and set up surveillance on Daniel’s home, the statement said. Police say Daniel left the home and was carrying a bag, which he discarded when he saw police officers and then fled the area. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, and officers found a loaded gun inside the bag, according to police.

