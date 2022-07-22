Boston Triathlon director says ‘historic weather conditions’ caused postponement

After the region’s ongoing heat wave forced the postponement of this weekend’s Boston Triathlon, the race’s director on Friday expressed his disappointment and said he is committed to public safety.

State officials said Thursday, as the region saw its third consecutive day with temperatures in the 90s, that Sunday’s race would be pushed back to the weekend of Aug. 20 to 21. Michael O’Neil, the race’s president and director, said in a statement Friday that the “unprecedented change in the event schedule” was made because of the “historic weather conditions” in Eastern Massachusetts.

“We take the health of our athletes, volunteers and spectators seriously,” he said. “Boston does not compromise on safety or athlete experience. Due to the oppressive heat and humidity that could cause serious health concerns while competing this weekend, we worked together with the City of Boston and State of Massachusetts to postpone the race until August.”