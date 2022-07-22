Chelmsford man dies after using propane torch in outdoor fire

A Chelmsford man died Thursday after an outdoor fire grew out of control while he was using a propane torch one day earlier, the state fire marshal’s office said.
Chelmsford firefighters received a report of a fire with injuries near 12 Stearns St. shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement Friday. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed in the yard that was ablaze and two people who were injured, officials said.
An older man who was injured, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital by helicopter and died Thursday, the statement said.
The fire was extinguished within half an hour, the statement said.
Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan expressed his condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.
“This was a tragedy for them, and they remain in our thoughts,” Ryan said in the statement. “I’d also like to remind the community to use caution and follow manufacturer’s instructions when using any kind of torch. A propane torch can reach temperatures of more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit and easily ignite combustible materials.”
