Chelmsford man dies after using propane torch in outdoor fire

A Chelmsford man died Thursday after an outdoor fire grew out of control while he was using a propane torch one day earlier, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Chelmsford firefighters received a report of a fire with injuries near 12 Stearns St. shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement Friday. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed in the yard that was ablaze and two people who were injured, officials said.

An older man who was injured, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital by helicopter and died Thursday, the statement said.