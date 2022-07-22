Cumberland police say couple died in murder-suicide

Benson said that “marital issues” were the motive behind the shooting, but declined to elaborate. He said there were no police reports of domestic violence between the two. The gun was legally owned and purchased by Eric Huard some time ago, Benson said.

Eric Huard, 51, shot and killed Courtney Huard, 42, and then killed himself before dawn on June 22, the police said. Chief Matthew Benson said the Huards’ three children were home but did not witness the shooting; one called police when they discovered their parents were dead.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — The police said Friday that their investigation into the fatal shooting of a couple in their home last month was determined to be a murder-suicide.

This was the first homicide in Cumberland in seven years. While the Police Department reported to the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety almost immediately that the fatal shooting was a homicide, Benson said that he wanted to wait for the investigation and examination of forensic evidence to be completed before revealing the cause.

The State Police forensic unit, the medical examiner’s office, and the attorney general’s office were involved; Benson said the police met with them Thursday to reach their final conclusion.

The deaths were a tragedy for the community and the family, he said.

“This is a close-knit community, and three children who lost their parents, and two families who have lost their loved ones,” Benson said.

The couple had been married for nearly 17 years and had lived for about a decade with their children, Grant, Blake, and Sydney, on the quiet semi-circle street near the Arnold Mills Reservoir.

Eric Huard worked as a lineman for National Grid, and previously spent 19 years as the aquatics sports program director at the MacColl Field YMCA in Lincoln, according to his LinkedIn page. His obituary described him as “a loving and devoted dad, husband, son and friend. Always there for his children and wife, whether coaching their games or baking with Sydney; he loved it all and enjoyed seeing his children smile.”

Courtney Huard was a registered dietician and nutritionist, who recently founded the True Self private practice for children and adults with eating disorders. She’d previously had a private practice in Cumberland and Providence. She also was vice president of a charity, The Ed and Kathy Carpenter Foundation, for her father and stepmother who died in 2011.

Courtney was “a loving and dedicated mother,” her obituary said, and her career “was her true calling. ... At the core of her practice was a strong commitment to go above and beyond to help clients with an accepting, open, dedicated and non judgmental approach, she worked to empower her clients to heal and thrive.”

Their wakes and funerals were held on the same days and times, in the same places, at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home on June 30 and St. John Vianney Church on July 1.

