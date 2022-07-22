Harvard woman, missing since last Saturday, died from a gunshot wound, authorities say

The body of Anderson, who was last seen in Hudson, N.H. last Saturday and became the focus of a multi-state investigation after her family reported her missing on Sunday, was found in Brattleboro, Vt., early Tuesday.

Mary Anderson, the 23-year-old Harvard woman who disappeared last Saturday and was later found dead in her pickup truck in Vermont, died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Several hours later, Anderson’s former fiancé, 34-year-old Matthew A. Davis, was fatally shot by Vermont police when he lunged at them with a knife, police said. An autopsy of Davis, most recently from Fitchburg, determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, Vermont authorities said.

“Davis died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in West Brattleboro after he ran from investigators seeking to question him, and then lunged at police with a knife,” Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Davis was “considered a person of interest in her disappearance and death,’' police said. Davis’ cellphone and a knife were recovered after he was shot, police said.

Two Vermont State Police Troopers fired their handguns and a Brattleboro police officer fired a shotgun during the confrontation with Davis, who had previously served state prison time for attacking the new boyfriend of a former girlfriend, according to Vermont authorities and court records.

The troopers were identified as Detective Sergeant Jesse Robson and Detective Sergeant Samuel Truex, and Brattleboro police identified their officer as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone.

In a statement Thursday, Vermont State Police disclosed the cause of death determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for both Anderson and Davis.

Vermont State Police also said their detectives are continuing to work with law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate “the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





