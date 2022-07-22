Homeless man charged with assault on Constitution Beach in East Boston

He was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, avoid alcohol, submit to thrice-daily alcohol testing, remain in Massachusetts, register as a sex offender, and to stay away from public parks, public beaches, and his alleged victims, according to court records.

Tyler Grace, 40, was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, prosecutors said.

A homeless man accused of throwing his shoe at a woman’s face on Constitution Beach in East Boston was arraigned Friday on four charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and failure to register as a sex offender, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Grace was arrested Thursday after a woman called State Police at 5:40 p.m. and reported that she had been assaulted by a man at the beach, the statement said.

Prosecutors say Grace was arguing with two women, kicking sand on their belongings, and telling them to leave because they did not belong there, when the victim intervened and told Grace to leave the women alone.

Grace allegedly approached the woman and threw “his sneaker at her, hitting her in the facial and neck area,” and then left with his belongings, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors say the victim gave police a description that matched Grace, and she later identified him when police located him at the beach.

During booking, State Police learned that Grace is a level-three sex offender in violation out of Winthrop because he had failed to register, the district attorney’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.