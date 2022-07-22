It’s Day 4 of the heat wave, but it could last a week

It’s part of a trend scientists say we’ll say more of due to climate change.

Today will mark the fourth day Boston has reached 90 degrees or higher as our heat wave continues. It looks to me like we have a good chance of adding three more hot days. This would be the longest heat wave since 2013 and if it materializes, puts us in the top 10 for longest heat waves on record.

The last heat wave to go a week was back in 2013. NOAA DATA

Remember, heat waves here in New England are classified as three or more days in a row of 90-degree weather. If you lived in Texas, the definition would be laughable but around here three days of uninterrupted 90-degree weather has been the benchmark for heat waves.

The reason for the heat is high pressure is in a position to continue to pump hot and humid air from the southwest across New England. This summertime pattern is actually quite typical but what is atypical is the length of time it’s lasting and how hot it is.

In spite of the first part of summer having many comfortable nights and not a lot of heat, that pattern flipped to a hot one mid-month and looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

High pressure off the Atlantic Seaboard is pumping warm and humid air into the Northeast. Tropical Tidbits

There are folks who love this type of weather, but for most individuals when you have heat indices around 100 degrees it’s quite difficult to be outside and enjoy the temperature. It will be hot even at the beaches this weekend with the tide high mid-morning.

Tides will be high in the mid-morning over the upcoming weekend. NOAA

The heat can actually be quite dangerous. If you are outside and start to feel nauseous or dizzy, that can be the beginning of heat exhaustion, which can lead to heat stroke, which is deadly. According to statistics, heat-related deaths far outnumber cold weather ones.

The 30-year average for heat deaths far outnumbers those for cold. NOAA

When speaking about our extreme heat, it’s important for me to be careful about how we connect this to climate change. Obviously, there have been heat waves in the past. We’ve hit 100 degrees multiple times. What our changing climate — which is primarily caused at this point by human-induced carbon dioxide — does to the weather makes things more extreme. Somebody can go to the gym seven days a week and get a rock solid body but if you take steroids, you’re going to get a body that’s that much more rock solid. It’s the same with climate change.

Higher dew points are becoming more common as the climate continues to warm. IEM/NOAA

Without urgent action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, extreme heat will take a more serious toll on the region, climate science shows. A 2020 study projects that under a worst-case scenario of warming, Boston could see between 200 and 500 excess deaths from extreme heat in 2090. Another study found that by the 2080s, Boston will see a four-fold increase in extreme heat deaths under a moderate warming scenario, versus a seven-fold increase under a worst-case scenario.

We should see temperatures under 90 degrees on Tuesday as the heat wave officially breaks but don’t look for cool and comfortable conditions anytime soon. Above-average temperatures are going to continue for the foreseeable future. Remember, there also is a drought and it will become worse as long as the lack of rain continues. Many municipalities have imposed some sort of water restrictions. Stay hydrated and have a great weekend.

Drier than average conditions are common across most of the Northeast this summer. NOAA



