It’s so hot that ... we’ve come up with some corny dad jokes about the heat

These wilted witticisms are guaranteed to make you smile — or groan.

Whew! With all that weighing on our minds, we needed a break. So our finest minds came up with some “It’s so hot that ... " jokes.

We’re heading into the fourth day of what’s predicted to be a dangerous seven-day heat wave. Parts of Massachusetts are in a severe drought . The headlines are blaring news of heat waves in other areas of the country and the world. And experts are warning we will likely see more hot days ahead because of climate change.

Here we go:

It’s so hot that ... the hamburgers and hot dogs asked me to put them back on the grill.

It’s so hot that ... I saw the devil on I-95 heading north to Prince Edward Island.

It’s so hot that ... I got into a hot tub just to cool down.

It’s so hot that ... I picked some corn, added butter and salt, and took it straight to the movies.

It’s so hot that ... my Dunkin’ iced coffee turned into a regular coffee before I left the store.

It’s so hot that ... my car’s air conditioner started working a half-hour after I got where I was going.

It’s so hot that ... nobody ever says “It’s just the humidity” anymore.

It’s so hot that ... I called my teenage kid to get some shade.

It’s so hot that ... dad jokes are cool.

What did we miss? Got any gags of your own? Share them below in the comments section.

