Lynn rail station closure for renovations paused until fall, officials say

“If we think this is a victory, we’re fooling ourselves,” said state Representative Pete Capano, a Democrat for the 11th Essex District.

City and state legislators announced the postponement at a Friday afternoon press conference, while criticizing the MBTA for what they said was a lack of information and equitable alternatives for T riders impacted by the project.

LYNN — A planned closure of the Lynn Commuter Rail station for renovations has been postponed at least until the fall, according to officials.

The station will “tentatively remain open” until demolition begins in the fall, said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail, and the agency is considering options for riders impacted by the closure.

“In the interim, the MBTA will increase station and infrastructure inspections,” Pesaturo said. “Should conditions worsen at any time, the MBTA will close the station.”

On July 12, the MBTA announced that it was shuttering the commuter rail station on the Newburyport/Rockport Line for improvements to the heavily trafficked station.

In a press release announcing the closure, T officials said that during the renovations, riders could use bus routes 441/442 and 455 from Lynn to the Wonderland T station on the Blue Line, or travel 1.5 miles to the Swampscott Commuter Rail station.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the press release that the renovations would include “new elevators for improved accessibility and a new platform for better passenger flow.”

It remains unclear how long the station would be closed while the renovations are underway, according to the press release.

Lynn has long served as a hub for working-class residents and transit-dependent users. At the press conference Friday, Mayor Jared Nicholson pressed the agency to offer better alternatives during the reconstruction, such as shuttle buses to nearby stations, or a “phased construction” process that would allow some parts of the station to remain open.

“Stranding our riders without providing any alternative would in no way just be an inconvenience,” Nicholson said. “It would be an insult and a reckless desertion of the City of Lynn, if that’s what ends up happening.”

State Senator Brendan P. Crighton, a Democrat representing the 3rd Essex District, said local officials met with transportation experts at the station Wednesday and determined “it’s safe for ridership today.”

“Safety is a number one priority,” said Crighton, who’s also chairperson for the Joint Committee on Transportation. “There are concerns about long-term issues, [but] currently, we can run a commuter rail station as it was done previously.”

In a statement, US Representative Seth Moulton said the MBTA “made the right call” by postponing renovations.

However, he said the agency must do more by building a “fully enclosed, protected boarding area,” and transforming its parking garage into a multi-use space with residential units.

“Anything less than this would be a disservice to the Lynn community,” Moulton said.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.