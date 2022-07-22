Maine girl who became murder victim was a middle school student, officials say

“Brooke was a kind, loving, very thoughtful, big hearted, strong person who loved her family and friends that she had so much joy spending time [with]‚’’ her family wrote in the obituary posted by the Augusta funeral home handling arrangements.

The body of Brooke D. McLaughlin was discovered by a woman returning to her family home around dinner time Monday in Mount Vernon, a Kennebec County town of 1,700 people, officials said. The relationship between the woman and McLaughlin has not been made public.

The 14-year-old girl murdered in a small Maine town was a middle school student who loved her family, her bearded dragon lizard, and the outdoor life, her family wrote in an online obituary.

Advertisement

“She enjoyed campfires, music, shopping, swimming, animals, four wheeling, ice fishing, hiking, and hanging out with her friends,’' the obituary posted by the Knowlton Hewins and Roberts Funeral Home reads.

McLaughlin was a seventh-grader at the Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield, Maine, the regional school system’s superintendent posted on social media.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Brooke McLaughlin, a 7th grade student from Maranacook Community Middle School and resident of Mount Vernon has passed away,” Superintendent Jay Charette wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family in their time of need as we mourn the loss of their child.”

Rick Sirois, dean of students at Maranacook Community Middle School, told the Kennebec Journal that McLaughlin was “just firm and confident in her beliefs” and that she was “super protective” of her family and seemed “mature beyond her years.”

She was also very fond of animals, particularly her bearded dragon, Ziggy.

“She’d talk about trips to the pet store to get crickets or taking Ziggy to the vet,” Sirois told the newspaper, “and I’d commend her on the bearded dragon and the great care she provided for it.”

Advertisement

Maine State Police said the search for those responsible for the child’s death is ongoing. Earlier this week, they said they were looking for anyone who saw a 2010 red Chevrolet Impala on the state’s roads Monday or Tuesday.

The Impala with Maine Support Wildlife License Plate 510-AVW had been stolen from the victim’s home Monday afternoon, police said. It was recovered Tuesday parked in Wayne, a town about 15 miles north in central Maine, State Police said.

A cause of death was not released by authorities. A motive has also not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.