Manny Ramírez named grand marshal of R.I. Dominican festival this year

Ramírez was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and moved to New York City with his parents when he was 13. He played in the MLB for 19 seasons with various teams, including the Red Sox. He was one of 28 players to hit 500 career home runs and he holds the No. 3 record for grand slams.

Ramírez, who appeared in 12 All-Star Games before he retired from Major League Baseball in 2011, is expected to be one of several honorees at the annual Dominican parade on Sunday, Aug. 7.

PROVIDENCE — Manny Ramírez, the two-time World Series champion outfielder with the Boston Red Sox who was known for his immense batting power, will be the grand marshal of the annual Dominican Cultural & Music Festival of Rhode Island this August.

Advertisement

He retired in 2011, but then went onto play in the Dominican Professional Baseball League during the 2012-13 offseason and one season at the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Thurbers and Broad streets, will end at the entrance of Roger Williams Park, where the music festival, grand marshals award, and public officials presentations will begin at noon and last until approximately 8 p.m. The parade will feature floats from various countries, local Latino organizations, and colorful folkloric dancers, according to the organizers.

The festival and parade, which has taken place annually for the three decades, are organized by Quisqueya in Action, a nonprofit that looks to preserve traditional values of the Dominican community in Rhode Island.

Other parade honorees include Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Miss Rhode Island Elaine Collado, Providence youth sports development director Kenny Arias, and entrepreneur Huascar Montilla.

This year’s Dominican festival will also include music performances by international artist Miriam Cruz, Dominican Bachata singer Karlos Rosé, and local and international salsera Shawnee “EhShawnee” Taveras. Both Rosé and Taveras grew up in Providence and have been participating in the Dominican festival since they were teenagers.

Advertisement

Other artists expected at this years festival include DJ Flakho, Rhomance, Kano Keys, Michael Nina, Eddysinparadise, Iris Vinette, among others.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.