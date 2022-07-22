Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $660 million — 3rd highest in history

“Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher — $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021,” the statement said.

The Mega Millions jackpot, which would be an estimated $388.0 million in cash, is the third highest in the game’s history, according to a statement on the site.

Lottery players across New England ― and the nation — are hoping luck is in their favor Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a whopping $660 million, according to the game’s website.

The odds of hitting the jackpot — matching all five numbers, which range from 1 to 70, and the mega ball, which ranges from 1 to 25 — are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Mega Millions website. Tickets cost $2 each.

The last time someone hit the jackpot was April 15, but there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. the statement said. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022,” the statement said. “Most recently, $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15.

“The year began with a $426 million prize won in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12,” the statement said. “That was Minnesota’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win!”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.