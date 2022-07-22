Ocean advocate on pace to be first to swim length of Narragansett Bay

On Friday, when he set out on a 25-mile swim from Providence to Jamestown, he entered warmer waters with no dorsal fins in sight. But he confronted new challenges from currents and boat traffic.

Last year, when he swam 19 miles from Block Island to Jamestown, Tuff faced the twin perils of cold water and sharks.

PROVIDENCE — Ben Tuff is living up to his name.

Tuff is aiming to become the first person to swim the length of Narragansett Bay, organizers said, and along the way he’s aiming to raise $100,000 for Clean Ocean Access, an environmental nonprofit based in Middletown.

Tuff, who lives in Vermont but grew up spending summers in Jamestown, dove into the bay at 5:33 a.m. Friday at Fields Point in Providence.

“He jumped into 74 degree water, which was a good change from the freezing water on Block Island,” when he had to guard against hypothermia, Clean Ocean Access executive director Pam Cook said.

Cook acknowledged the water was a good place to be on a day when temperatures were expected to reach 94 degrees in Rhode Island.

Projections called for Tuff to complete the swim in about 14 hours. But he was ahead of schedule by midday.

“He’s making great progress,” Cook said. “We are projecting a little sooner now.”

An online swim tracker showed him off the coast of Prudence Island at Mile 14 at 2 p.m. But Cook cautioned that he was entering the part of the swim with the strongest currents.

Tuff is being accompanied every stroke of the way by a professional paddleboarder, Jake Linley, and a motor boat.

If all goes well, Tuff will remain in open water throughout the swim, never touching the paddleboard, but Linley will hand him food, Cook said. He will be losing 1,500 calories per hour, so he will be staying fueled up with maple syrup, peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches, and watermelon, she said.

Cook said Tuff’s effort represents not only a record-setting feat of swimming but also an “amazing story of recovery.”

While Tuff was working to recover from alcoholism, his sponsor suggested that he take up swimming, Cook said. “He did, and he fell in love with it,” she said. “He finds swimming is his escape — it provides the time to think things through. It keeps him motivated and focused.”

Tuff, 42, works as the head of campus life and advancement at Stratton Mountain School in Vermont. He also serves as board president for Clean Ocean Access, and as of Friday afternoon he had pledges of $81,750 toward the goal of raising $100,000 for the organization.

“Ben’s dedication to Clean Ocean Access, as both our board president and champion for our mission, is immeasurable,” Cook said. “His determination and drive in and out of the water helps us advance our work to provide a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all.”

Tuff previously raised $160,000 for Clean Ocean Access after swimming around Conanicut Island (Jamestown) in 2019 and then from Block Island to Jamestown in 2021. If successful Friday, he will be the first person in history to complete all three of those long-distance swims, the group said.

The Ocean State saw another epic swim last year.

Three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel made history in September 2021 when she became the first woman to swim from mainland Rhode Island to the shores of Block Island. She completed the 10.4-mile swim for the nonprofit Swim Across America to benefit cancer research and patient programs.

Althea Mercer Mansolillo, a longtime Cranston resident, raced from the mainland to Block Island in 1950, and Australian Olympic swimmer Linda McGill raced to the island in 1968, but records reveal that rip currents, fog, and choppy waters prevented them from reaching the beach in Block Island — underscoring how difficult that swim can be.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.