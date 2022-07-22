Police cite driver who struck officer in Burlington last week

Burlington police said the driver who struck an officer in a hit-and-run on Beacon Street in Burlington last Thursday did not have criminal intent, and they issued the woman a civil motor vehicle citation.
Police also said they filed a request with the Registry of Motor Vehicles for her license to be revoked.
On July 14, at about 10 a.m., the 89-year-old female driver in a light gray Hyundai Elantra from Woburn struck a police officer working a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon St., police said in a statement.
The officer motioned for the car to stop as it approached the construction site, but the driver kept going and hit him without stopping afterward, police said. She continued north toward Woburn.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and then released, police said.
Police did not release the driver’s name.
