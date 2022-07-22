Police cite driver who struck officer in Burlington last week

Burlington police said the driver who struck an officer in a hit-and-run on Beacon Street in Burlington last Thursday did not have criminal intent, and they issued the woman a civil motor vehicle citation.

Police also said they filed a request with the Registry of Motor Vehicles for her license to be revoked.

On July 14, at about 10 a.m., the 89-year-old female driver in a light gray Hyundai Elantra from Woburn struck a police officer working a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon St., police said in a statement.