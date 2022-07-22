Poll: R.I. still backs COVID-19 vaccine requirement, but support is dipping

That’s down from a high in June 2021, when 73.8 percent of Rhode Islanders supported a vaccine mandate. In March, 63.8 percent said they support such a requirement.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found that 58.8 percent of Rhode Island residents believe there should be a universal requirement to get the vaccine.

The majority of Rhode Islanders still thinks everyone should be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but support for such a mandate has fallen below 60 percent for the first time.

Rhode Island still checks in just above the national average of 56.2 percent, according to the poll. In Massachusetts, 67.5 percent of residents said they support a vaccine requirement.

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 18 50-state surveys during the pandemic (nine have included questions about a vaccine mandate).

The most recent survey was conducted between June 8 and July 6, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 6 percentage points.

Aside from a universal mandate, 63.9 percent of Rhode Islanders think vaccines should be required to get on an airplane, and 55.6 percent think children should have the vaccine to be allowed in school.

