Sand sculptors carve elaborate creations at 18th annual Revere Beach festival

Grady, a 40-year-old artist from Derry, N.H., was one of the competitors laboring in the hot sun and blowing sand Thursday to perfect their creations for the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

“You start with your bigger tools, your shovels — rough it out, shape it out,” Grady said. “Then you go down to your palette of nice, little tools to put detail in.”

Greg Grady Jr. stood on a wooden platform about 10 feet above the ground, carving out fine details of his sand sculpture with a steady hand.

Over the course of the festival, more than a million people are expected to view the larger-than-life sand creations, enjoy food from local vendors, and listen to live music, according to the festival’s official website. This year’s theme is “Wonders of the World.”

Advertisement

The 15 sculptors in this year’s competition get four days to create their masterpieces — the deadline is 2 p.m. Saturday, according to event organizer Mélineige Beauregard.

Beauregard, 40, of Quebec, Canada, will be one of the judges determining this year’s winner, she said. The winners will be ranked from first to fifth place.

“The first thing we look for is the wow factor. How did they carve? Are there certain techniques that they used?,” Beauregard said. “And then, originality, too.”

In addition to the judges’ award, there will be a sculptors’ award, which will be determined by the competitors themselves, as well as a people’s choice award, which will give festival attendees the chance to vote for their favorite creation, Beauregard said.

The competition is invitation-only and well known among the tight-knit sand sculpting community, according to Hanneke Supply, a 41-year-old artist from Belgium.

Supply has been creating sand sculptures for about half her life, beginning in 2003, she said as she sat in a tent eating lunch with her fellow competitors Thursday. For this year’s festival, she worked on a sculpture dubbed “Unify” — a figure that will be both part woman and part plant.

Advertisement

“The idea is that if we are part of Nature and Nature is part of us, we shouldn’t be treating it the way we are,” Supply said.

Morgan Rudluff, 38, of Oakland, Calif., was working on a sculpture she named “Captured,” which depicts a woman trapped in a cage, attempting to break free, she said.

“It’s inspired by the creative response necessary when someone is in a situation beyond their control,” Rudluff said as she lathered sunscreen up and down her arms.

Andy Daily, 50, a long-time sand sculptor from Sarasota, Fla., secured an ice pack to the back of his neck with a kerchief. He switched them out throughout the day, replacing each with a fresh ice pack from a cooler he kept beside him, he said.

Using a small trowel, Daily peeled off thin layers of sand from his Joker-inspired sculpture. The creation depicts the Joker breaking through a deck of cards and “slaying the kings,” he said. After using a tube to blow away some of the excess sand from his carving, Daily recounted how he got into sculpting.

“I was really interested in this girl and this was her hobby,” he said. “Doing this was the only way I could spend time with her, so I started sculpting sand with her. Then we got married.”

Advertisement

Other sculptures-in-progress included an Aztec-inspired “stone head” by Albert Lucio Jr., 68, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and a seamless, wave-like loop by Matsu Yoshi, 50, of Kochi, Japan.

Grady said he does about six competitions a year and has been doing it full-time for over a decade. This was his first time, though, at the Revere Beach competition.

“I’m able to work with such a great group of people, my friends from around the world, and see what they come up with,” Grady said. “We get to enjoy the creativity together.”

The festival is free to attend and will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the website.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.