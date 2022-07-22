‘She was a friend to all.’ Girl, 9, killed when tree falls on car at Maine campground during severe storm

According to the statement, the girl was fatally injured at the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish, where she was camping with her family.

The child’s tragic death was confirmed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in a statement, which withheld her name but said she was from Poland, Maine.

A 9-year-old girl was killed Thursday afternoon at a Maine campground when a large pine tree fell on a vehicle she was in, as the region was hit with a severe thunderstorm and high winds that felled a number of enormous trees in the area, authorities said.

Officials said the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the campground at about 4:25 p.m. for a report of a tree that had fallen on a car, with the girl reportedly trapped inside.

“Emergency response to the campground was difficult, given numerous road blockages in nearly every direction,” the statement said. “Personnel responding from Standish were stopped approximately 1/10 of a mile from the entrance to the campground, resulting in personnel and equipment arriving on foot.”

The statement said first responders from the town of Sebago were also “heavily restricted” owing to fallen debris and trees, which they had to quickly clear to allow for vehicle access.

“Emergency responders, family members, and campground patrons worked quickly clearing away multiple trees using chain saws, tractors, and a jaws of life tool to extricate the victim,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities said other sites at the campground and homes in the surrounding area were also damaged from trees, some 24 to 30 inches in diameter, being uprooted or broken in half. However, no other significant injuries were reported.

“For the family left behind to grieve this unimaginable loss, words cannot describe the devastation of losing a child,” the statement said. “The public safety community offers its heartfelt condolences.”

The campground, in a separate Facebook posting Friday, said Thursday’s storm “came out of nowhere and left massive devastation and destruction.”

A request for further comment was sent to the campground early Friday afternoon.

In another joint statement, two administrators at the Regional School Unit 16 school district serving the communities of Poland, Mechanic Falls, and Minot, said the child attended the Poland Community School, an elementary school located in that town.

“She was a delightful student at PCS, and will always be remembered for her smile and kindness to others,” said Superintendent Ken Healey and Assistant Superintendent Amy Hediger. “She was a friend to all. Due to privacy concerns for the family the student’s name will be released only when appropriate.”

They said counselors will be available at the school on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, “for those in the RSU 16 family who need assistance during this very difficult time.”









