Teen charged in shooting of Weymouth High School student ordered held without bail

At his arraignment Friday, Harris pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault and battery, conspiracy, and possession of counterfeit bills.

Jaivon Harris was one of two young men indicted last month in the killing of Nathan Paul, 17, who was shot in the leg after a botched robbery in Quincy, and died within hours. Paul was a standout athlete who hoped to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall.

DEDHAM — An 18-year-old accused of yelling “Shoot him!” seconds before a friend fatally shot a senior at Weymouth High School in February was ordered held without bail Friday on a first-degree murder charge.

The alleged shooter, Keniel Diaz-Romero, 18, who was also indicted in June, fled to Puerto Rico less than 24 hours after the shooting, leaving behind only a note telling his mother not to look for him. The Norfolk district attorney’s office has previously said police are searching for Diaz-Romero with the intent to prosecute him.

Packed into benches on the left side of the courtroom, Paul’s friends and family clapped and cheered as Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp announced that Harris would be held without bail.

Harris was part of a group of Quincy teenagers who lured Paul to their neighborhood to rob him, Assistant District Attorney Philip Burr said, giving him $500 in counterfeit bills in exchange for five boxes of THC cartridges.

After realizing the money was fake, Paul went back to his car and tried to catch up with the fleeing teenagers. But when his car got stuck in a snowbank, Diaz-Romero moved toward him.

“Harris then instructed Diaz-Romero to shoot” Paul, Burr said, and Diaz-Romero backed up and fired two shots, hitting Paul in the leg and causing severe internal bleeding. He was pronounced dead later that night.

Harris’s lawyer, Francisco Napolitano, argued that his client be released to home confinement, saying his age and community ties indicated that he was not a flight risk.

“This young man has very deep roots in the community,” Napolitano said. “We’ve been looking for direct evidence, we’ve been looking for forensic evidence ... and the facts at this point are substantiated by circumstantial evidence.”

“My client does not have the power to control another person with his words that way,” he added. “Even conceding that he was in the general vicinity, to be able to point the finger definitively at this young man is very difficult.”

After hearing the bail arguments, Krupp said he was “open to proposing something down the road, but at this point we are going to hold him without bail.” Harris is due back in court on Sept. 23.

On the right side of the courtroom, dozens of people wore black and white “Jaivon’s Life Matters” shirts. They remained silent during the hearing but cried out “We love you so much” when Harris was escorted from the courtroom and back to jail, where he has been held since his indictment last month.

Harris’s mother told the Globe last month that she does not believe her son should be charged with murder since he is not accused of pulling the trigger and has pleaded for prosecutors to pursue “the rightful person.”

Prosecutors contend that Harris is guilty of joint venture murder by aiding or assisting in the shooting, Napolitano said in an interview outside the courtroom. But “to prove joint venture, you need to prove shared intent,” he said.

“Just because we’re standing side by side doesn’t mean we’re conspiring or even thinking the same thing,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very hard for a jury to convict him when all the evidence we’ve received so far is circumstantial, and we have witness testimony saying our guy [Harris] didn’t shoot him [Paul].”

The district attorney’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation and the fact that a major suspect remains at large.

Earlier this week, four other teenagers involved in the botched robbery were arrested and arraigned in juvenile court. Juvenile courts are closed to the public and the names of juvenile defendants cannot be disclosed under state law.

“The defendants face charges connected to the alleged larceny from Mr. Paul and the use of counterfeit US currency in that larceny,” prosecutors said in a statement this week, adding that one juvenile is also charged with accessory after the fact of murder “for alleged behavior following the shooting.”





