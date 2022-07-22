Victim identified in fatal Mattapan shooting

Boston police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday night in Mattapan, officials said.

Ralphie Scott, a 23-year-old from Stoughton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was taken following the shooting, according to a statement Friday from the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 9:14 p.m. found Scott near the intersection of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.