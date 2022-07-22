Victim identified in fatal Mattapan shooting

Boston police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday night in Mattapan, officials said.
Ralphie Scott, a 23-year-old from Stoughton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was taken following the shooting, according to a statement Friday from the Boston Police Department.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 9:14 p.m. found Scott near the intersection of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation, the statement said. Police have not publicly identified a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on the killing can contact Boston Police Department homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Advertisement
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.