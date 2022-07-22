Jan. 6 footage of Senator Josh Hawley fleeing Capitol sparks memes

A never-before-seen pair of surveillance videos released by the panel — which drew hearty laughter from spectators inside the hearing room — instantly tore across the internet, with users overlaying various soundtracks, such as the theme songs to the movie “Chariots of Fire” and “The Benny Hill Show,” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

On Thursday night, the congressional committee investigating the attack offered the public another indelible image of Mr. Hawley — this time, of the senator legging it out of the Capitol as it was invaded by the same people he had cheered on hours before.

The image of Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, raising his fist in solidarity with a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 became an iconic symbol of how he and members of his party had made common cause with members of the mob that ultimately stormed the building.

There were a fair share of “How it started … how it’s going” jokes at the expense of Hawley, who led the effort to object to electoral votes for President Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, and is regarded as a potential Republican presidential contender.

The Twitter account of Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, Democrat of New York, posted the image of Mr. Hawley raising his fist outside the Capitol, which the Missouri Republican has since used for fund-raising, alongside the image of him fleeing the Capitol.

“Sowing,” Maloney wrote next to the first. “Reaping,” next to the other.

Humor aside, the memes touched on a central focus of the committee’s: how the lies of a stolen election spouted by former President Donald J. Trump and spread by his allies in Congress fed the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Representative Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia, who helped lead the hearing on Thursday night, said the panel had interviewed a Capitol Police officer who was outside the building as Mr. Hawley raised his fist.

“She told us that Senator Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd,” Luria said. “And it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

In the days after the attack on the Capitol, Hawley remained defiant, arguing that the electoral count in Congress was the proper venue to air his concerns about fraud in the balloting.

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said then. “That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

WASHINGTON POST

Melania Trump says she was unaware of Jan. 6 violence

Hours before the Jan. 6 committee hearing held a hearing focused on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his closest associates that day, former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News she had no knowledge of the assault on the Capitol as it unfolded.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as first lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the U.S. Capitol Building,” Melania Trump said in the interview posted on Fox News’ digital platforms.

Trump went on to say that she spent the day completing her official obligations “to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms.” This included, she said, overseeing a team of photographers and archivists who were gathering archival images of the renovations she and Donald Trump had done at the White House during his term.

She claimed to be unaware of the details of the attack until later on Jan. 6, 2021, contradicting an account from her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who recently released a text message exchange that appeared to show Trump declining to issue a statement condemning the violence.

According to Grisham’s account, she asked Trump, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?”

Trump purportedly offered a curt reply: “No.”

In the Fox interview, Trump said if she had been fully informed of the details, “Naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building.”

She also took a swipe at Grisham: “And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Jan. 6 hearing protesters hassle ex-police officer Michael Fanone

Former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and was beaten by a mob during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, was heckled Thursday night by protesters near the Capitol. He had been attending a hearing by the House select committee investigating last year’s riot.

Video footage posted on social media shows Fanone, who is now an on-air commentator for CNN, being hassled by protesters. A woman who follows Fanone is seen asking why he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and questioning his credentials as a law enforcement officer as she points two phone cameras at him. As he walks away from the hecklers, the woman and other people follow him.

Then, a man wearing a black hat and holding a large banner with an image of former president Donald Trump and the words “toxic loser” uses the banner to separate Fanone from the people following him. Shortly after, a man in dark-colored shorts falls over, screaming. He tells nearby police officers that the man with anti-Trump banner “just hit me with his pole.”

Photos taken by The Washington Post and videos on social media show the man carrying the banner later being handcuffed by law enforcement. In one video, the man identifies himself as Stephen Parlato, of Boulder, Colo. The man said he was in D.C. to support the hearings and that he had intervened because Fanone’s hecklers were “within inches of his face. And [Fanone] was trying to get away.”

US Capitol Police did not return multiple requests for comment late Thursday and early Friday.

Earlier in the day, Fanone attended the trial of one of his accused attackers. “I hope from the bottom of my heart that he suffers” in prison, the former officer told a federal judge.

As he was leaving the hearing, Fanone sharply criticized Senator Josh Hawley, Republican from Missouri, using colorful language while speaking to a reporter. Hawley’s actions on the day of the insurrection were a focal point of Thursday’s hearing; he had raised a fist of support to the crowd, which included some eventual insurrectionists, outside the Capitol, and footage later showed him fleeing the eventual riot.

Fanone resigned from the police force last year and has spoken about his slow recovery from the physical and emotional trauma of the attack. He answered a citywide emergency on Jan. 6, 2021, and rushed to the Capitol to fend off the pro-Trump rioters. He was pummeled unconscious with fists and poles and repeatedly stunned with a Taser on his neck.

Rioters then tried to yank his gun from his holster.

“Kill him with his own gun!” one yelled.

Fanone, who said he voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, has outspokenly criticized lawmakers and pro-Trump voters for downplaying the violence that occurred last year.

WASHINGTON POST