Melania Trump: ‘I was unaware’ of Jan. 6 violence

Hours before the Jan. 6 committee hearing held a hearing focused on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his closest associates that day, former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News she had no knowledge of the assault on the Capitol as it unfolded.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as first lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the U.S. Capitol Building,” Melania Trump said in the interview posted on Fox News’ digital platforms.

Trump went on to say that she spent the day completing her official obligations “to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms.” This included, she said, overseeing a team of photographers and archivists who were gathering archival images of the renovations she and Donald Trump had done at the White House during his term.