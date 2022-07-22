Hospitals are playing a part in the climate fight

Imagine a loved one, heavily nicotine dependent, smoking a pack a day despite a worsening cough. At their annual physical examination, the doctor recommends they quit smoking . . . by 2050. And despite the current availability of proven smoking-cessation treatment, the doctor tells your loved one to wait until so-called promising, but non-existent, treatments hit the market.

Your article “Hospitals take up role in climate fight” (Page A1, July 16) touts the claims of local institutions “working to decrease their environmental footprint.” While I appreciate the optimism expressed by my medical colleagues, I urge them and all health professionals to reject the ruse of “net-zero.”

Would you seek to have your ruptured appendix out . . . by 2050?

Net-zero and “carbon-neutral” target dates are years or decades away. They rely on unproven or experimental technologies. And carbon is only one aspect of this climate crisis; the poisoning of air and water, caused by the mining and processing of fossil fuels, immiserates and kills countless people annually.

It’s time for our hospitals, and our medical establishment, to face the urgency and gravity of the climate crisis with all deliberate speed. They’re not doing that by parroting “net-zero” pledges.

Dr. Jim Recht

Somerville





Passive-house steps offer a range of ways to cut emissions

It was great to see that hospitals understand that climate change is a public health problem, and that they have a role in combating it. Ensuring that heat and power sources are as green as possible is important, but reducing energy use is, too. The world’s built environment and its energy use accounts for nearly 40 percent of greenhouse gases. That’s where “passive house” comes in, a building methodology that can reduce energy demand up to 90 percent by focusing on insulation, airtightness, triple-glazed windows and doors, and heat recovery ventilation.

Passive house is taking off in Massachusetts. The Winthrop Center in downtown Boston is a great example. And passive house is not just for new buildings; it can be used in renovations, too. Moreover, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing; installing passive-house components such as insulation or windows can help a building reduce its energy use. Every business or homeowner looking to renovate or build should consider passive house, including hospital systems.

Debora Hoffman

Belmont