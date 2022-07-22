The Jan. 6 committee has not made the case against Donald Trump

The hearings provided vivid evidence of Trump’s dereliction of his constitutional duty. In earlier hearings, the House special committee spotlighted the planning by right-wing extremist groups to attack the Capitol. It revealed the pressure that Trump brought to bear, unsuccessfully, on Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory and Trump’s willingness to let loose a whirlwind of political chaos as the date for the counting of electoral votes before Congress approached.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol held its last hearing of the summer Thursday night and laid out Donald Trump’s role in failing to call off the rioters. But it has yet to clinch the case for a criminal prosecution. The next steps in the investigation will reveal whether the committee truly wishes to investigate the events behind the Capitol attack, or whether it risks overstepping its constitutional bounds, which would threaten the liberty of all.

But much of these facts had come to light before. The House impeached Trump just one week after the attack. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not,” Republican US Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming declared in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” Those words did not come Thursday night, or even this year. Cheney uttered them shortly after the Jan. 6 attacks in calling for impeachment.

Nothing much has changed since. House hearings have only made more vivid the events as we all witnessed them 18 months ago. Trump clearly had committed impeachable acts. He encouraged mass public disorder to pressure Congress and his own vice president into denying the results of the Electoral College system that reported Biden the winner. Worse, Trump proved derelict in his duty. He watched live video of the riots rather than calling out law enforcement and even the military to protect the vice president as he counted the electoral votes before Congress. Two of the president’s most important responsibilities, as explained by the Framers, include executing the laws and defending the government and nation from attack. On Jan. 6, Trump failed to carry out both duties.

But the Senate held its impeachment trial and acquitted Trump, falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds necessary to convict. The Jan. 6 committee seems intent on making up for that verdict by laying out the grounds for a criminal referral to the US attorney general. The Constitution nowhere forbids the prosecution of a former president for his criminal acts while in office; in fact, Article I, Section 3 declares that punishment for an impeachment conviction extends only to removal from office and disqualification from future office, but that “the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.” The US Justice Department is conducting an investigation into the Jan. 6 conspiracy, one that could eventually lead to Trump.

But the House committee so far has failed to do the job for the Justice Department. Dereliction of duty is not a federal crime — it is a political failure for which the remedy is impeachment. Trump did not clearly commit incitement to violence. He spoke recklessly, but not criminally, at least not as defined by the Supreme Court in important First Amendment cases. Trump made legal arguments to try to persuade Pence to suspend the vote count. But he did not actually coerce Pence — who, in any event, ignored him.

Nor has the committee produced evidence that Trump conspired with violent right-wing groups to carry out the assault on the Capitol, which could amount to sedition, fraud on the United States, or obstruction of Congress. Federal criminal law requires an agreement, a meeting of the minds, between the co-conspirators. So far, the committee has not shown that such an understanding existed between Trump and the rioters — even if many of them believed that Trump’s words were calling upon them to stop the electoral vote count.

The hearings have shown the planning by extremist groups behind the Jan. 6 attack. They have revealed Trump’s willingness to embrace outlandish theories to stop the execution of the election results. But the hearings have not found a smoking gun that clearly and unambiguously links the two.

I have an open mind on the investigation. I am willing to be persuaded that Trump may have committed a crime. But the facts uncovered by the committee, even as freshly presented Thursday night, do not support the unprecedented step of prosecuting a former president for his acts in office. An aggressive prosecutor could press a tenuous case with these facts, but harm the presidency and our constitutional system as a result.

The Constitution leaves undefined the executive power vested in the office, in part because the Founders understood that the president must take quick, decisive action to protect the nation during unforeseen crises and events. If we take the fateful step of prosecuting chief executives for their decisions, we may not only introduce a deplorable politicization of our criminal law, but we may discourage presidents from taking difficult, but necessary choices to perform their duty. We want presidents to act with “energy in the executive,” in the words of Alexander Hamilton in the Federalist No. 70, and not worry about their legal liabilities.

The committee and those who want the former president indicted should beware of unleashing a dangerous whirlwind. “When the legislative and executive powers are united in the same person, or in the same body of magistrates,” Montesquieu wrote, “there can be no liberty.” This aphorism became one of the most quoted lines during the Constitution’s ratification. The Framers sought to honor it by separating the executive and legislative powers, with the president monopolizing the enforcement of the laws and Congress controlling their enactment.

A congressional committee that seeks to build a criminal case, rather than reporting clearly and fairly to the American people on the history of Jan. 6, risks violating Montesquieu’s maxim. Congress already impeached Trump twice, the only president to suffer such indignity. Trump may seek redemption by running for office in 2024. Congress can respond by presenting the facts of the Jan. 6 attack and trusting the good judgment of the American people to render the final verdict on Donald Trump.

John Yoo is a professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute; and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. He served in the US Department of Justice during the George W. Bush administration.