Key gap in med schools: training on treating patients with autism

My drive for pursuing medicine stemmed from my relationship with my older cousin, Amir, who has an intellectual and developmental disability (IDD). As I was growing up, he helped me become more creative and compassionate, and we developed a strong bond. Though I am early along in my medical career, I have continued to seek opportunities to work alongside patients with autism and IDD and have witnessed the immense obstacles their families face. There is no reason that finding a suitable medical provider should be another one, yet access and health disparities are a grave problem for this patient population.

As a medical student, I noticed a gap in our education surrounding caring for patients with autism and IDD. I discovered Operation House Call, a program designed to ensure that medical professionals feel equipped to care for patients with autism and IDD. I was shocked to learn that few US medical schools offer education on the topic.