Lawmakers shouldn’t wait for history to judge Trump

A year into the Civil War, Lincoln was accepting the role into which fate had thrust him and acknowledging the significance of the moment that the nation found itself in. And so he implored his fellow Americans to reckon with the tarnished history that led to the fracturing of the Union, take control of the present, and chart a new path toward a brighter, more just future.

“Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history,” Abraham Lincoln told lawmakers in 1862, defending his preliminary proclamation to free the enslaved. “We of this Congress and this administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance or insignificance can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honor or dishonor to the latest generation.”

Today, the United States finds itself in another significant moment, and, as the first chapter of the public hearings from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection came to a close Thursday night, it’s clear that neither the president nor Congress can escape it. On the contrary, they have no choice but to confront this crisis in democracy, and they must do so fast.

What the Jan. 6 committee has done so far is nothing short of a massive public service. It has more than proved itself to be a crucial truth-finding endeavor, especially against the backdrop of an opaque and slow-moving Justice Department. The public now knows more about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, than they otherwise would have, and the methodical hearings — presented as an almost prosecutorial case against Donald Trump — have added much needed urgency to the ongoing assault on American democracy.

We now know, for example, that Trump and those around him had every intent of overthrowing the government; that Trump and White House officials were aware that some of his supporters were armed on Jan. 6 and simply did not care; that Trump watched his mob violently breach the Capitol on TV in the dining room of the White House for hours — a mob that called for hanging his vice president — without lifting a finger to help protect Congress; that Mike Pence’s security detail feared for their lives and wanted to call their families to say one last goodbye; and that even in the aftermath of the attack and all the death and destruction it wrought, Trump still did not want to say that the election was over.

The intended audiences for the Jan. 6 hearings have been clear from the start. The first is American voters, who can finally put an end to Trump’s political career by leaving him behind if he ever runs again. The second audience is much smaller. The House committee can’t hold anyone legally accountable for any crimes they committed, and so the case they made in public added pressure on those who can — officials at the Department of Justice. On multiple occasions, this editorial board has argued that Trump and his cronies who partook in his scheme to usurp American democracy must be put on trial because allowing them to go unpunished would send a dangerous message to future administrations that they can get away with anything.

But there’s a third audience that should be paying close attention to what has come out of the Jan. 6 committee, and that is the people who work in the very chambers where the hearings have been held. So far, Congress has not reinforced a single guardrail, let alone install any new ones, to protect Americans from a repeat of the Trump years. They are trying, as Lincoln might have put it, to escape history.

That hesitancy might be ending, though. Just this week senators unveiled a bipartisan proposal to reform the antiquated Electoral Count Act, which lays out the process for how Congress should certify presidential election results. Although seemingly obscure, reforming the law would close off some avenues for a future president seeking to overturn an election. But they mustn’t stop there.

Congress also ought to take up legislation that meaningfully reforms the American presidency — not necessarily to reduce the power of the office, but to improve its oversight and to bolster anticorruption tools that protect the public from a tyrannical president. Luckily, that legislation already exists: the Protecting Our Democracy Act. Unluckily, that legislation has stalled in Congress, in no small part because President Biden has not fought very hard for it. In fact, the Biden administration pushed back on some of its provisions.

Among other things, the legislation would strengthen Congress’s subpoena power, take on self-serving presidential pardons, expand whistleblower protections, improve enforcement mechanisms for laws like the the emoluments clauses — which bar presidents from receiving gifts from foreign nations or governments within the United States — and require presidents and vice presidents, as well as candidates for those offices, to release 10 years of their tax returns.

But even beyond Congress, there are still many more steps the federal government ought to take. Remove the question of whether Trump will be prosecuted, for example, and Biden’s Department of Justice has still failed to meet the moment so far. Part of the reason Trump never faced any legal consequences for his well-documented instances of obstructing justice during the Mueller probe is because the former special counsel, Robert Mueller, was operating under a DOJ guideline that says a sitting president cannot be indicted. But that norm is nowhere to be found in the Constitution and is merely based on a 1973 memo from the Office of Legal Counsel that can easily be revised.

While it makes perfect sense to immunize a sitting president from standing trial while serving in office — since mounting a defense would essentially prevent the president from fulfilling their duties — there is no reason the DOJ should hold back from indicting a sitting president and simply deferring the trial till after the president leaves office. When Congress showed that impeachment is not a reliable way to hold a president accountable, it became evident that there must be other mechanisms to do so.

All of these reforms have been made all the more urgent since the Jan. 6 committee convened. Many Americans are now well aware of how close they came to losing their democracy. And there’s nothing guaranteeing a return to normalcy come 2024 — especially if Trump runs again, which he has already suggested he will. So what are lawmakers waiting for?

When another president, Lyndon Johnson, led the nation through a critical juncture in its history, he left Congress with these words: “I hope it may be said, 100 years from now, that we helped to make this country more just. That’s what I hope. But I believe that at least it will be said that we tried.”

Can members of Congress today, or even Biden himself, say the same? So far, they have shown little evidence that they can, but they should know that it’s still not too late.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.