Why ‘it’ matters

I remember when Springfield’s Own Chloe Sevigny was the Hollywood “It Girl.” Novelist Jay McInerney, arguably 1994′s “it” writer, awarded her the coveted title in a memorable New Yorker profile , “Chloe’s Scene.” Sevigny was 19 at the time. (Edgar-Jones is 24.) “She just sits there,” said Sevigny’s artist friend Rita Ackermann, “but she controls the whole scene. That’s her charisma.”

The New York Times has crowned actress Daisy Edgar-Jones the new “Hollywood ‘It Girl .’” She starred in the TV series “Normal People” and “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and now plays the lead in the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

In his article, McInerney name-checked previous that-girl iterations, such as Twiggy, Audrey Hepburn, and Edie Sedgwick, as if to say: It doesn’t last forever. No, it doesn’t. Sevigny is playing moms now, specifically the mom in Netflix’s pseudo-comedy “Russian Doll.” Edgar-Jones is getting the frothy write-ups, for as long as it lasts.

“It” is simultaneously undefinable and self-explanatory. Neither the Times nor McInerney make much of an effort to say what it means. The teenage Sevigny acted totally spaced out — she was so fabulous she didn’t bother showing up to modeling assignments — while Edgar-Jones is already eyeing her post-It career, if you will. “She hopes to emulate Jamie Lee Curtis, Tilda Swinton, or Frances McDormand: women who have forged careers in Hollywood built on longevity,” the Times tells us.

Can only women have “it”? South Korean singer Park Jimin seems to have seized the title of “global It Boy,” but it’s unclear if there were any other contenders. I’ve seen a 2013 list of male “it” actors but it feels fishy, as if cobbled together by superannuated press agents. Chris Hemsworth, an actor with the emotional range of Thor’s hammer? Are you kidding? Never had it, never will.

I liken “it” to duende, the ineffable, nebulous virtue popularized by longtime Globe columnist George Frazier. Duende means “spirit” or “hobgoblin” in Spanish, and is still used to denote a special elan or grace in flamenco dancing. Frazier wielded the term to fit his own mysterious purposes: “So difficult to define,” he wrote, “but when it is there it is unmistakable, inspiring our awe, quickening our memory. To observe someone who has it is to feel icy fingers running up and down our spine.’’

Frazier cryptically explained that Ted Williams had duende, even when he was striking out, yet St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial could never hope to achieve the mythical grace, even while hitting a home run. In 1952, Ty Cobb called Musial “the closest to being perfect in the game today,” but Williams wasn’t available for comparison; he spent most of that year flying Marine Corps missions during the Korean War, earning three medals.

Leave it to Stephen King to monetize “it,” first as a best-selling, 1,138-page novel, subsequently adapted into two miniseries (one in India) then, thanks to the magic of movie mitosis, cleaved into two big-screen movies, “It” and “It, Chapter Two.”

I’d like to piggyback on King’s success with a confessional memoir entitled “Why It Matters.” But did I ever have it? And if I did, can I get it back?

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.