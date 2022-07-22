Home of the Week: This N.H. property has more sliders than your favorite pub

Year built 1981

Square feet 7,700

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Private

Taxes $35,663 (2020)

Head over the river and through the woods to arrive at this 143-acre property in south-central New Hampshire. In a home with no shortage of windows and sliders, the occupants can relax with an unobstructed, tranquil view of woodlands and rolling hills.

The front door opens into a foyer with options to explore in every direction. Floating staircases curl in a half dome-shape on the left and right, flanked by a coat closet. The staircase to the left leads to a carpeted loft used as an office, with a skylight on either side of the vaulted ceiling and a railing that overlooks the living room. The other staircase twists down to the bedroom level.

The curvy stairs to the upper and lower levels. MoneyShots Photography

The main living area is directly ahead off the foyer. The foyer’s ceramic tile flooring, the color of terra-cotta, transitions to beige carpet. A massive fireplace with a coral stone chimney sits on the left side of the 560-square-foot room, flanked by white built-in bookcases. Two sets of sliders line the adjacent wall. Four trapezoidal windows are perched above them and cast a natural light spotlight on the vaulted ceiling, where dark oak beams contrast sharply with the white walls, bookcases, and chimney. The lighting in this room is recessed.

The dining room sits to the right of the living room, with pocket doors that allow for some separation. Sliders line two of the walls, leading out to a deck that spans the width of the house and wraps around one side. A pendant light hangs low at the center of the room.

The skylights, sliders, and loft in the living area let in lots of natural light. MoneyShots Photography

The living room features built-in cabinetry. MoneyShots Photography

A big fireplace with a coral stone chimney is the focal point of the living room. MoneyShots Photography

A door to the right leads to the kitchen, which includes a butler’s pantry with white beadboard cabinets, a built-in wine cabinet, a granite countertop, and a gray tile backsplash with accent squares depicting plants and fungi.

The kitchen also contains a brick, wood-burning fireplace, white beadboard cabinets with metal knobs, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. An island with an electric cooktop offers seating for four and a built-in wine fridge, and a breakfast nook with seating for six sits nestled between two more slider sets. A chandelier hangs above the table. The gray walls complement the tiles and the countertops, and the flooring in this room is a light-gray hexagonal ceramic tile.

A door beside the refrigerator leads to a laundry room with a sink, counter space, and wooden cabinets, and then a mudroom with a refrigerator.

A long hallway off the kitchen with a ceramic tile floor files past the foyer and toward the owner’s suite. A safe room is strategically placed along the way.

The kitchen offers an island with seating for four. MoneyShots Photography

The kitchen fireplace would warm guests gathered around the island. MoneyShots Photography

The dining room features a drum shade light and sliders to the deck. MoneyShots Photography

The owner’s suite begins with a 420-square-foot sitting room that features a wood-burning fireplace with a slate hearth, a wooden mantel, and brass details. Built-in bookcases flank the fireplace. Birch cabinets were built across the room in a wall with two sets of sliders to the deck.

Two columns flank the entrance to the 366-square-foot bedroom area. The ceiling in this room is vaulted, with three skylights, a ceiling fan, and recessed lighting, and sliders to the deck. A door opens to a private porch. The suit also has two closets: one with mirrored sliding doors; the second is a walk-in.

In the en-suite bath, the walls and floor are clad in ceramic tile, with smaller squares that are terra cotta colored arranged in the center of the room. A rust-colored jetted tub sits to the right, with three windows that overlook the private porch. There is a separate shower with a glass door, ceramic tile on the walls and floor, and a bench. The sinks on the double vanity have ball faucets and granite counters, and oak upper and lower cabinets provide plenty of storage.

Skylights dot the ceiling above sliders in the owner's suite. MoneyShots Photography

The owner's suite bath has a dual vanity. MoneyShots Photography

The remaining three bedrooms are on the lower level, accessed via the second curved staircase in the foyer. They are nearly identical, with recessed lighting, double-door closets, and carpeting. One bedroom offers a second closet, while the other has built-in bookcases.

They share a bathroom with the final bedroom down the hall. The bath has hexagonal ceramic tile on the floor and square ones on the walls and in the shower. The room, which is trisected by glass bricks, also comes with a jetted tub and a single vanity topped with Corian.

The final bedroom, located farther down the hall, has carpeting, recessed lighting, and a slider to the backyard.

One of four bedrooms in the home. MoneyShots Photography

This secondary bedroom has a slider to the deck and recessed lighting. MoneyShots Photography

The secondary bedrooms share this bath. MoneyShots Photography

The door adjacent to the last bedroom leads to a wood-paneled library, complete with a brick wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and two sets of sliders. An alcove to the left can serve as an office. It has sliders, too. Straight ahead, a carpeted staircase leads down to a family room that imitates the living room with its vaulted ceiling, coral fireplace, skylights, and sliders. Built-in cabinets provide even more storage, while a wet bar with built-in wine cabinets and seating for four provides the perfect setup for hosting. A carpeted floating staircase leads up to a loft area overlooking the family room that can be used as a gym.

The library features built-in shelving, recessed lighting, and sliders. MoneyShots Photography

Back in the hall is the home’s final bath, which has a hexagonal tile floor, jetted tub, and a single vanity with a Corian counter.

Across from the bathroom is a living area with pine floors, built-in cabinetry, a brick wood-burning fireplace, and sliders the backyard. Another wet bar features wood upper and lower cabinets, as well as more wine storage and a mini-fridge. One last sitting room waits at the end of the hallway. It has three windows and a door to the mechanical room.

Among the amenities for the new owners to explore are a swimming pool and tennis court. The home also has a three-car attached garage.

The deck runs the width of the home and then wraps around the side. MoneyShots Photography

The home sits on 143 acres. MoneyShots Photography

On the second floor, an office is tucked to the side in front of a slider. MoneyShots Photography

This loft looks over the living room. MoneyShots Photography

This loft area is set up as office space. MoneyShots Photography

The laundry room is connected to the mudroom. MoneyShots Photography

This half bath features a pedestal sink. MoneyShots Photography

This room has a wood-burning fireplace. MoneyShots Photography

The lower-level family room. MoneyShots Photography

Amanda Plecinoga at Keller Williams Realty-Metropolitan in Bedford has the listing.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.