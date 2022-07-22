In the crazy world of college sports, money once again has spoken

Yes, young’uns, these were actual cheers in the good old days of college football.

And do you really want to hear something funny? The Big Ten actually had 10 teams! No lie. Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern. I believe that makes 10.

Now there are 14, and it will get even crazier in a couple of years when this merry group of erstwhile Midwesterners will be joined by USC and UCLA. Rutgers, located in New Brunswick, N.J., will be in the same conference with two teams from Los Angeles. That makes sense to somebody, I guess.

Welcome to the crazy 21st century world of big-time college sports, where the Big Ten has 14 and is on its way to 16; where the Big 12 has 10 and is temporarily on its on its way to eight with the impending defections of linchpin schools Texas and Oklahoma (expansion is planned, of course); where the Southeastern Conference now accommodates schools from Texas and Missouri; and where a conference conceived and built on basketball has been hijacked by football. I am speaking of the Atlantic Coast Conference, of course.

Ditto the Big East, which was born as a basketball league and subsequently wrecked by football. It has now resurrected itself with its own incongruous geography. Creighton (Omaha)? Butler (Indianapolis)?

Now for the umpteenth time I feel compelled to point out that the United States of America is the only country on earth that does this. The idea of highly competitive college sports is all ours. Canada? College sports exist, but they do not play a major role in the Canadian sports consciousness. There is nothing remotely comparable to Tuscaloosa, Ala., or Lexington, Ky. In no other country do institutions of higher learning provide entertainment for the masses. College sports have a long history in America.

Corruption of various sorts has been present since at least the 1890s, when some schools played fast and loose with eligibility rules. The NCAA itself came into being as a watchdog agency. It was needed because nobody trusted anybody, with very good reason.

The pleasant mythology justifying the enterprise was that the participants were “amateurs,” and first and foremost, “students.” In return for their services, the young men (women were not yet part of the equation) received a free education. No one questioned this compact. It seemed fair and reasonable to the American public.

But we all know that not everyone played by the rules. Some schools rewarded their athletes with no-show summer jobs. There were tales of $100 handshakes with “boosters” after games. Recruiting was always a business susceptible to abuse.

Generally speaking, the average sports fan winked and laughed at the tales of college chicanery. All that mattered was the next kickoff or opening tap.

So, what’s happened? How did we get from those days of relative innocence to a situation where college football and basketball have routinely been described by their own practitioners as constituting the “Wild, Wild West?” What do you think? Money happened.

Specifically, television money and shoe company money happened.

Hardly anyone was advocating 40 or 50 years ago that players get paid. That’s when college football and basketball coaches were making salaries in the five figures. Nowadays, six-figure salaries are a given and seven-figure salaries are quite common. It was eminently logical that players would start demanding a piece of the pie.

The NCAA, forever a reactionary organization, has allowed events to overtake it. States have instituted policies allowing athletes to profit from their image and likeness, and the NCAA is scrambling to go along with the flow. Conferences are taking charge of their own destinies, and to hell with the NCAA. The conference are in mad pursuit of ESPN and Fox money, and there has been an abrogation of common sense with regard to rivalries and geography. Then throw in the madness that is the transfer portal. Players are making themselves annual free agents. We had one 2022 Final Four participant playing for his fourth school. He won’t be the last.

Does any of this matter to the generic college sports fan, one with no staunch allegiance to a particular school? Probably not. He or she will still get the kickoffs and opening taps. But if you’re a Rutgers fan, it was a lot easier driving from New Brunswick to South Orange for the Seton Hall game than driving to LA for the USC game.

But that’s where we are, folks, As a wise man once said, “It is what it is.”

Money has spoken.

Rah!

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.