D’Angelo Ortiz pens letter to father David ahead of Hall of Fame induction

In a le tter published by NESN on Friday , D’Angelo Ortiz shared with the world what he thinks of his father.

David Ortiz has been receiving praise from his colleagues and fans from around the world in the lead-up to his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

“Dear Pops,” D’Angelo began, before detailing not just the life his father had, but the influence his father had on him.

“From the time I was 3 years old, I knew what a big-league clubhouse was supposed to look and feel like,” D’Angelo wrote. “I had the coolest childhood a young baseball fan could ask for, and that doesn’t happen without you being you.”

D’Angelo was born three months before Ortiz helped the Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years..

He was part of his father’s Hall of Fame journey, tagging along for the ride and getting the chance to meet many of Ortiz’s teammates and peers in baseball until Ortiz retired in 2016.

Although the Red Sox had stars come in and out of their clubhouse, D’Angelo noticed his father was always the main piece of the puzzle.

“Superstars cycled in around you during your time with the Red Sox,” he said. “Even though they were great players … you were the guy the Red Sox chose to build around. That’s when I realized you brought something more than just a clutch bat. You had a role beyond the field.”

D’Angelo said he appreciates the accolades Ortiz has garnered — the three World Series rings, the seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 10 All-Star nods — but it’s what happened off the field that he noticed most.

“Your ability to withstand the change and be a leader is something I take pride in,” D’Angelo wrote.

Ortiz has been able to help his son continue to grow within the sport of baseball. D’Angelo is playing for the Brockton Rox this summer, alongside the children of former MLB players Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, Keith Foulke, and Gary Sheffield.

While having the opportunity to play is important to D’Angelo, he thinks the biggest thing he learned from his father wasn’t about baseball, but about life.

“You have always been the same guy no matter where we are or what the situation is,” he wrote. “Throughout my life I’ve seen you carry yourself the same way, through good times and bad, and I think that — above all else — is the greatest lesson you’ve ever taught me, on or off the field.”

