Deshaun Watson arrives at Browns camp, though his season remains up in the air

As he awaits word on whether he’ll be suspended by the NFL for off-field behavior, the three-time Pro Bowler arrived at Cleveland’s training facility in Berea. Ohio, along with the team’s other QBs and rookies.

Like one of his passes, Watson’s future remains up in the air.

Deshaun Watson reported to his first training camp with the Browns on Friday still not knowing how long he’ll be their starting quarterback.

Watson, 26, is facing a likely league suspension for violating its personal conduct policy following allegations by two dozen massage therapists in Texas that he was sexually inappropriate with them during sessions while he played for Houston.

Watson’s fate is being decided by league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge in Delaware who has spent the past few weeks reviewing his case following a hearing and briefs submitted by the quarterback’s legal team, the NFL Players Association and league.

The NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension for Watson, who was never criminally charged and has maintained his innocence. Grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him.

There’s no definitive timeline for Robinson’s ruling. The Browns have been hopeful they’d know before veterans report next week. Cleveland’s first full-squad practice is Wednesday.

Depending on how Robinson rules, Watson, who waived his no-trade clause and signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland in March despite his legal entanglements, could miss multiple games in 2022.

The Browns have made plans in case they’re without Watson for an extended period. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will slide into his starting spot, and Cleveland signed Josh Rosen on Friday to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Rosen is an extra layer of security and has more experience than Josh Dobbs, who is also on the roster. Rosen was selected with the No. 10 pick in 2018 by Arizona and went 3-10 in 13 starts as a rookie.

Packers packed ‘em in to Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers’ revenues and profits soared above their pre-pandemic levels over the last year as they capitalized on the opportunity to play in full stadiums again.

Packers officials released their financial totals for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, three days before the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise holds its annual shareholders meeting.

The Packers reported revenues of $579 million, a 56% increase over its 2021 total of $371.1 million and a 14.2 percent rise over its 2020 total of $506.9 million. The Packers had $501.3 million in expenses for a $77.7 million profit.

That’s a dramatic change from the previous year, when the Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues, marking the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The Packers didn’t have any paying spectators at Lambeau Field during the 2020 regular season due to the pandemic.

The Packers reported a profit of $70.3 million in the 2020 fiscal year, which accounted for the 2019 season.

The Packers’ reported revenues didn’t account for the $64.7 million they raised last year from their sixth stock offering. The Packers added about 177,000 shareholders during this recent offering, increasing their total to 539,000.

The stock offering was the first the Packers had held since 2011.

Giants add DB Heslop

The New York Giants have signed defensive back Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.

The Giants announced the moves, just four days before players report for their first training camp under coach Brian Daboll.

Heslop played mostly on special teams in three games for Seattle last season. He made his NFL debut against Arizona on Nov. 21 and also appeared against Washington and Houston.

Heslop, who played college ball at Stony Brook, spent most of the 2020 season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was elevated to the roster for one game (at Miami on Oct. 4) but did not play.

Cunningham was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in September 2021 and to the active roster on Oct. 10. He played in 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34).

Chiefs, Notre Dame star Lynch dead at 76

Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76.

Lynch’s family announced that he died Thursday but did not provide a cause.

Lynch led the Fighting Irish in tackles in 1965 and ‘66, when he won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best college player while serving as captain of the national championship team.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 1967 draft and Lynch quickly became a staple in the lineup, helping them to three playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl title. He wound up playing 11 seasons in the NFL, all in Kansas City, and finished his career with 17 interceptions, 18 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries.

Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.