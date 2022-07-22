Former Red Sox slugger Pablo Sandoval says he regrets signing with Boston

In an interview with GQ , Sandoval expressed his own regrets about the decision.

Pablo Sandoval signed a 5-year, $95-million contract with the Red Sox before the 2015 season — a deal that most fans have tried to forget.

“I should have stayed. I know. I learned my lesson,” said Sandoval. “But I’m happy I went through it, man, because I kept my eyes open and learned a lot of things.”

Sandoval — or “Kung Fu Panda,” as he was known in San Francisco — was a hero with the Giants during his tenure from 2008-14.

The third baseman helped San Francisco win three World Series in five years, and was named World Series MVP in 2012. That year, he became one of four players in history to hit three home runs in a World Series game.

It wasn’t all positive, however, as Sandoval dealt with constant scrutiny about his weight and struggled with conditioning.

His success led to the Red Sox offering Sandoval one of the biggest contracts in team history. But that’s about where it ended. A slash line of .237/.286/.360 in 161 total games made Sandoval the target of fan’s ire.

In his first season in Boston, Sandoval played in 126 games and hit .245 with only 10 home runs. He struck out 73 times and walked just 25 times.

In 2016, Sandoval had showed up to spring training overweight and lost the starting job at third base to Travis Shaw. He only had six at-bats, as a shoulder injury kept him out for the majority of the season.

Sandoval returned in 2017 spring training and eventually won back a starting role. However, he struggled again in the regular season and eventually ended up back on the injured list with an inner ear infection. He was designated for assignment that July.

After his first season with the Red Sox, Sandoval was asked about his conditioning and if he had anything to prove to the organization.

“No, I don’t got anything to prove,” he said at the time.

The Red Sox still owed Sandoval $48.3 million after he was released. A week later, he re-signed with the Giants.

After moving throughout San Francisco’s minor league system, he landed with the Braves last season, where he hit .178/.302/.342 with 4 home runs, and was traded to the Indians at the deadline and released.

Sandoval went to play in Mexico, and is currently on the roster for Olmecas de Tabasco.

In reflecting on his unceremonious departure from Boston, Sandoval wished for one thing: that fans could understand his side of the story.

“We make mistakes. We can make errors. And you know, it’s part of the game,” he told GQ. “But fans don’t realize that we are human beings. We got lifestyle. We got problems, too. We have off-the-field things. And they don’t understand that.”





