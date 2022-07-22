Game 94: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After four days off for the All-Star break, the Red Sox resume their season on Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox limped into the break with six losses in seven games, including back-to-back routs (14-1 and 13-2) by the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday. They are in fourth place in the American League East and are 1½ games ahead of the last place (but surging) Orioles.
Boston’s bid to get back on track won’t be easy with the Blue Jays in town. Toronto has won five of its last six, and three of four since manager Charlie Montoya was fired on July 13. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoya on an interim basis.
The Red Sox are two games out of a wild card playoff spot. They trail the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Rays.
Here’s a preview:
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (50-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (6-7, 2.87 ERA)
RED SOX (48-45): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 3.34 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Bo Bichette 5-18, Cavan Biggio 2-7, Matt Chapman 2-9, Zack Collins 1-2, Santiago Espinal 0-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-16, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 5-16, Teoscar Hernández 3-9, Danny Jansen 1-2, Alejandro Kirk 3-6, George Springer 3-18, Raimel Tapia 1-4, Bradley Zimmer 1-7
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Xander Bogaerts 16-48, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-28, Bobby Dalbec 3-8, Rafael Devers 2-14, J.D. Martinez 6-18, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 4-11, Alex Verdugo 1-9, Christian Vázquez 3-21
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is the first Red Sox player to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break in back-to-back seasons since Manny Ramirez (2003-06) and David Ortiz (2004-06).
Notes: This series wraps up a 17-game stretch against American League East opponents for the Red Sox. Boston has at least nine games left this season against each of their divisional opponents. They have yet to win a series against a division opponent. ... Eovaldi returned from the 15-day injured list (back) and pitched 4 ⅓ innings in Boston’s 5-4 extra-innings win at New York last Friday. He allowed three runs on six hits in a no-decision. ... Gausman took the loss in his start last Thursday against Kansas City, allowing two runs in six innings. He has allowed just one earned run in 21 innings over three starts against Boston this season. ... Kutter Crawford is scheduled to be Boston’s starter Saturday.
