Game 94: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After four days off for the All-Star break, the Red Sox resume their season on Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox limped into the break with six losses in seven games, including back-to-back routs (14-1 and 13-2) by the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday. They are in fourth place in the American League East and are 1½ games ahead of the last place (but surging) Orioles.

Boston’s bid to get back on track won’t be easy with the Blue Jays in town. Toronto has won five of its last six, and three of four since manager Charlie Montoya was fired on July 13. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoya on an interim basis.