Marlins to be without Jazz Chisholm Jr. for another six weeks

Chisholm, 24, was selected to the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career. However, he was forced to miss Tuesday’s game at Los Angeles.

Tests revealed Chisholm has a stress reaction in his lower back, the Marlins said Friday. He is expected to miss six weeks.

Miami Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely will be out through the end of August.

He has been on the injured list since June 29 with what was called a right lower back strain.

“He was really pushing hard to get to that All-Star Game, so we knew there had to be something more seriously wrong when he couldn’t make it,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said before his team played in Pittsburgh. “Now, it’s time to take the steps for him to get it right and go through that process. You feel bad for Jazz. He’s having a great year.”

Chisholm is hitting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 60 games. He leads the team in homers and RBIs.

Advertisement

Robert forced onto IL

The Chicago White Sox placed center fielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list because of blurred vision.

General manager Rick Hahn said the team is “cautiously optimistic” the slugger and Gold Glove winner will be ready to return when the White Sox open a three-game series against Oakland on July 29.

Chicago also reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal prior to the opener of their four-game, three-day home series against AL Central rival Cleveland. He was placed on the 10-day IL on June 13 because of lower back spasms.

Robert exited Chicago’s win at division leader Minnesota on July 15 in the second inning because of lightheadedness. He was having trouble seeing from a distance and getting jumps on balls, Hahn said.

Robert then missed the final two games before the All-Star break. He was tested in Minnesota and Chicago and has not been participating in baseball activities.

Advertisement

Robert, a Gold Glove winner in 2020, has been one of Chicago’s most productive players this season. He’s batting .301 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 74 games.

Robert missed time in May because of COVID-19. But Hahn said he would “hate to speculate” whether these symptoms stem from his bout with the coronavirus.

xxxxx

The first-place Mets added much-needed punch at designated hitter, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

The burly Vogelbach, a lefthanded hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates.

New York, which began the day with a 2½-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith.

The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17⅔ innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.

More tune-up needed by deGrom

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make at least one more minor league rehab start before rejoining New York’s rotation.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, threw 60 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the team’s complex in Florida.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said deGrom felt good Friday and his next step will be a throwing session Sunday as part of a work day at Citi Field in New York. After that, if all goes well, he’ll pitch for a minor league affiliate a few days later and then get slotted into the big league rotation.

Advertisement

That means deGrom definitely won’t return in time to face the crosstown New York Yankees at Citi Field next Tuesday or Wednesday. The earliest possibilities for his season debut would be July 31 at Miami or a three-game series in Washington from Aug. 1-3.

The right-hander has already made three minor league rehab starts totaling 8⅔ innings. He’s allowed an unearned run and five hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk. He went four innings during the most recent one last week for Triple A Syracuse.

It’s still unclear which affiliate deGrom will pitch for next.

The 34-year-old deGrom was initially supposed to throw live batting practice Tuesday, but the outing was pushed back two days after he experienced muscle soreness in his pitching shoulder.

DeGrom hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow.

Betts lifts Dodgers

Mookie Betts broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the visiting San Francisco Giants, 9-6, on Thursday night after blowing a five-run lead in the seventh.

Freddie Freeman homered early and the NL West leaders won their fifth in a row, eighth straight at home, and 12th in 13 tries overall, with the All-Star Game logos on the field nearly obliterated two nights after the Dodgers hosted the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 1980.

Advertisement

“We got the win and that’s the most important thing,” Betts said. “That’s why it’s a team game. You’ve got to pick each other up and we did that tonight.”

Betts also made a spectacular diving catch on Joc Pederson’s liner in the right-field corner for the final out.

“My initial read, I knew I was going to catch that one,” Betts said. “I don’t get too excited about those. That’s my job, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

San Francisco tied it on a grand slam by Darin Ruf in the seventh, then went ahead, 6-5, in the eighth.

Trayce Thompson’s RBI triple off Dominic Leone (3-2) tied it 6-6 with two outs in the bottom half.

Cody Bellinger drew a walk from left-hander Jarlin Garcia to set up Betts, whose 406-foot shot landed in the left-field pavilion, triggering a raucous reaction from what was left of the sellout crowd of 53,165.

“We grind through each at-bat. Nobody really gives away at-bats,” Betts said. “That’s why we’re so good.”

Evan Phillips (4-3) worked one inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 16th save.

The Giants tied it at 5 with a five-run seventh when the Dodgers’ bullpen crumbled.

“I’m not going to make too much out of this one,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said of the relief corps.

Advertisement

Phil Bickford gave up a solo homer to Evan Longoria. Facing a 2-and-2 count with two outs, Ruf launched his first career grand slam to left-center off Alex Vesia to even the score.

Phillips came on in the eighth and promptly walked Wilmer Flores before Pederson doubled to deep left. After Longoria grounded out, Luis González was intentionally walked to load the bases. Phillips walked Thairo Estrada, forcing in Flores for a 6-5 lead.

Austin Slater grounded into a fielder’s choice to third and Max Muncy threw out Pederson at the plate for the second out. Pinch-hitter Joey Bart struck out to end the inning.

Freeman homered for his NL-leading 115th hit in the first.

Mitch White took a no-hit bid into the sixth as the Dodgers were cruising with a 5-0 lead. White didn’t allow a baserunner until consecutive two-out walks to Austin Wynns and LaMonte Wade Jr. in the third. The righthander got his only strikeout in the fifth, when González went down swinging leading off.