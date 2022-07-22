The pandemic still lingers, but it finally feels like a normal Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, and other thoughts

▪ Baseball’s Hall is an institution hit particularly hard by the death and disruption of our global pandemic. Ten Hall of Famers have died since the family of baseball last gathered here for a traditional induction weekend. It’s unclear how many of the Hall of Famers (if any) succumbed because of COVID, but the pandemic canceled the 2020 event and produced a makeshift, shrunken ceremony for Derek Jeter and fellow inductees last September.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Picked-up pieces while waiting for David Ortiz to join Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski , and Jim Rice in the Hall of Fame . . .

The Jeter induction had been expected to rival the record 82,000 gathering for Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn in 2007, but only 20,000 fans made the trek and COVID still lurked as Johnny Bench — who’d been scheduled to attend — had to narrate his video tribute from home because he’d tested positive.

The pandemic still lingers, but it finally feels like a normal Hall of Fame weekend as Cooperstown welcomes Big Papi, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, and deceased inductees Gil Hodges, Buck O’Neal, Minnie Miñoso, and Bud Fowler. The Parade of Legends is back on Saturday, and Sunday’s ceremony figures to generate a big-time turnout at the Clark Sports Center.

Fifty-four Hall of Famers have pledged to attend and many haven’t had a chance to see one another since the exclusive club lost members Al Kaline, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro, Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton, and Hank Aaron.

“Last year wasn’t normal,” said 67-year-old Dennis Eckersley. “It was in September and 10 guys had passed away and the room was just different. The guys who got inducted really didn’t get their due. It just sort of came and went.

“Losing those 10 guys changes things. The whole room becomes younger, you know? The old guys make it extra special. This tells you that we are getting old, whether you like it or not.”

Kaat, 83, will be making his first trip to Cooperstown as a member of the club.

“I was raised on baseball history,” said Kaat, who grew up in Zeeland, Mich. “My dad went to Lefty Grove’s induction in 1947, so it’s hard for me to grasp that I am part of this small percentage of players now. The sad part, of course, is that we lost so many of the guys in such a short period of time. But now we get to go back and celebrate.”

Kaat did not just grow up on baseball history. He is baseball history. The affable lefthander pitched from 1959-83, facing both Ted Williams — who played in 1939 — and Julio Franco — who retired in 2007. That’s a span of 69 baseball seasons. It’s like Oliver Wendell Holmes shaking hands with presidents John Quincy Adams and John F. Kennedy.

Jim Palmer, 76, who pitched against Sandy Koufax and won World Series games in three decades, this past week said, “I can’t wait to welcome the new Hall of Famers, embrace the living ones, and celebrate, along with baseball fans from across the globe, memories of the departed ones. The pandemic has been wearing . . . “

One day after expressing those thoughts, Palmer learned that his wife has COVID. He will be staying home for the big weekend. Again.

So there. This is not over yet.

“Really sorry to hear that,” said Eckersley. “I was looking forward to seeing Palmer. I never want to miss this weekend. Every year that goes by it seems more special because of time. We only have so much time.”

▪ Quiz: There are 28 big leaguers who hit at least 500 homers. Name the only five who spent their entire career with one (answer below).

▪ The Globe’s Alex Speier reported that the Red Sox used Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million extension with the Braves as a “basis for discussion” when negotiating with Rafael Devers regarding a contract extension. Devers confirmed the report. This is beyond obtuse by Sox management. It’s exactly the kind of lowball talk that ran Jon Lester out of town in 2014. It insults Devers’s intelligence. Not a good way to set the tone.

▪ Why don’t the ever-afraid-of-their-own-players Red Sox insist Alex Verdugo run out his ground balls?

▪ Jarren Duran is no better in right than he was in center. Needs work in Worcester.

▪ No doubt Bob Kraft is holding his breath waiting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame to narrow its list of 2023 enshrinement candidates. Kraft is on the 54-person list of semifinalists and the 24-person ballot will be announced Wednesday. Kraft is desperately seeking to become the 16th owner inducted and author Mark Leibovich, who had great access to Kraft when researching his spectacular “Big Game,” wrote, “He would never admit this publicly, but it does bother Kraft that he is not in the Hall of Fame — and also that [Jerry] Jones got there first.”

▪ If Kraft wants any taxpayer help to build a stadium for the Revolution in Everett, he should commit to bringing a women’s professional soccer team to Greater Boston. Bring back the Breakers.

▪ Great to see brothers Willson (Cubs, catcher) and William (Braves, DH) Contreras batting back-to-back in the starting lineup for the National League All-Stars Tuesday. They became only the fifth set of brothers to start an All-Star Game. Joe and Dominic DiMaggio started for the American League in the 1949 game. Red Sox center fielder Dom started in right and got a pair of hits. Famous brother Joe started in center and went 2 for 4, driving home three runs in the AL’s 11-7 victory at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.

Willson Contreras (left) was 0-for-2 in the All-Star game and his brother, William Contreras, went 0-for-1. Ronald Martinez/Getty

▪ Hope the games are close when the Guardians play four at Fenway this coming week. We need a chance to see Cleveland’s closer, Emmanuel Clase, who fanned three NL All-Stars on 10 pitchers to save the Midsummer Classic.

▪ Andrew Benintendi played the dense card when asked about his anti-vax status at the All-Star Game. “I’m just here to answer baseball questions,” said the former Red Sox outfielder. The natural follow-up should be, “But this IS a baseball question.” When you choose to make yourself unavailable to your team, it’s a baseball issue. Benintendi’s intransigence may prevent him from being traded to a contender. The Yankees reportedly backed off when they learned Benintendi is a personal freedom fighter.

▪ Bill Green, the 6-foot-6-inch Colorado State hoopster drafted in the first round by Red Auerbach in 1963 — then sent home when Auerbach learned Green would not fly — was also drafted by the Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys. Green died in 1994 after a long career as a middle-school principal in New York. He never played professional sports.

▪ Harry Marino, who pitched in the minors for the Orioles, is a Williams man who is leading the charge for minor league baseball players seeking a living wage.

▪ No more “red zone” in Pittsburgh. A work crew removed the giant Heinz ketchup bottles from newly named Acrisure Stadium (boo!) Monday. Steelers fans are revolting and former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tweeted, “I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem right or real. Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ!”

▪ Absolutely love the image of 75-year-old Bob Beamon watching the 2022 world track and field championship in Eugene, Ore. Beamon still holds the Olympic long jump record with a jump of 29 feet, 2 inches in 1968 in Mexico City. There is no equivalent in sports.

▪ With the 17th pick in the MLB draft, the Phillies selected Justin Crawford, a lefthanded-hitting high school outfielder from Las Vegas who is the son of former Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford.

▪ Quiz answer: Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Ernie Banks, Mike Schmidt.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.