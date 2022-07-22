fb-pixel Skip to main content
PATRIOTS

Patriots release defensive lineman Byron Cowart

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated July 22, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Byron Cowart (left) played in 19 games, and made 14 starts, for the Patriots after being taken in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart was released by the Patriots on Friday.

A fifth-round pick in 2019 who made 19 appearances (14 starts) for the team, the 26-year-old spent the entire 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. He had 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed during his time with New England.

Cowart’s departure leaves just three members of that year’s draft class — cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, and punter Jake Bailey — still on the roster.

Also Friday, wide receiver Malcolm Perry — claimed off waivers in September, released in November, and signed to a futures contract in January — went on the Reserve/Retired list.

