Patriots release defensive lineman Byron Cowart

A fifth-round pick in 2019 who made 19 appearances (14 starts) for the team, the 26-year-old spent the entire 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. He had 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed during his time with New England.

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart was released by the Patriots on Friday.

Cowart’s departure leaves just three members of that year’s draft class — cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, and punter Jake Bailey — still on the roster.

Also Friday, wide receiver Malcolm Perry — claimed off waivers in September, released in November, and signed to a futures contract in January — went on the Reserve/Retired list.