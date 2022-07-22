Skating Club of Boston to host world champs Kneirim and Frazier for Skate America in October

World pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will begin their figure skating season at Skate America in late October at the home of the Skating Club of Boston, where 15-year-old world junior champ Isabeau Levito also will be making her highly anticipated Grand Prix debut.

US Figure Skating announced the majority of its Grand Prix assignments Friday. Tickets for the Oct. 20-23 event in Norwood are sold out.

Levito and 17-year-old Ilia Malinin, who also won this year’s junior world title, headline the next generation of US skaters with eyes on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. That group includes 18-year-old Liam Kapeikis, who will join Malinin at Skate America, and 16-year-old Lindsay Thorngren, who will begin her season at Skate Canada.