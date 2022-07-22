Trips to the Cape and wrangling twins: How the Red Sox spent their All-Star break

“Vacation is always good, I think anyone will tell you whether they’re a player or just a normal person,” Whitlock said.

Pitchers Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck took a trip to Cape Cod. Whitlock played in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2016 and the duo stayed with his former host family.

After a five-day hiatus, the Red Sox returned to Fenway Park Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. While the All-Star break can bring the “slowest day of the year” to sports fans, the athletes themselves appreciate the short-lived recess.

As for Houck, it was his first trip to the Cape since being drafted by the Sox in 2017, and the Midwesterner filed a positive review.

Advertisement

“I fell in love with it,” he said. “The water there, the beaches there, the people there. We had an absolute blast.”

Houck said he and Whitlock watched parts of the All-Star festivities, but mostly took “a step back from the game.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Just recover mentally, physically and get ready for the second half,” Houck said.

The pair returned Thursday for practice.

Manager Alex Cora noted many players took time to travel over the break, but he had a different agenda.

“Had to deal with twins for three days,” said Cora, referring to his twin sons Xander Gabriel and Isander Manuel.

“That’s intense,” Cora laughed. “I thought it was a break . . . that was not a break.”

The twins turned 5 on Thursday and Cora said family came to town to celebrate.

“It’s always good to disconnect as much as possible from this whole madness and enjoy families,” Cora said.

Three Red Sox took a trip of their own to Dodger Stadium as part of the American League’s 3-2 victory in the Midsummer Classic. Rafael Devers started at third base, while Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez came off the bench. The trio were a combined 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk (Devers) and two strikeouts.

Advertisement

The All-Star stint offered a break for a struggling Red Sox team. In the month of July, the Sox entered Friday 5-for-17 and winless against AL East opponents.

“Obviously we didn’t play good baseball at the end of the first half of the season, but at the same time we are in a position to make it to the playoffs,” said Cora. “Do we have to be better? Of course we have to be better. We got to be more consistent in every aspect of the game. But at the same time we have a chance here to play the Jays and win a series, finally in the East. That’s very important and it’s not because it’s the East but because it’s the Jays and they are right there with us.”

The Red Sox are hoping a little respite allowed them to recharge after getting outscored 31-8 in a three-game trip to Yankee Stadium before the break.

“The All-Star break is definitely kind of our reset for everyone,” Houck said. “It’s a good way to let everyone step away for a minute, re-group and also help some guys that are battling a few bumps and bruises that they’ve gotten in the first half.”—

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.