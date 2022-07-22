Children among 7 killed in alleged Russian strike in Syria

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — A monitoring rights group says a Russian warplane struck a house on Friday in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, killing seven civilians, including four children.

Syrian Civil Defense volunteers rushed to the house to remove the bodies under the rubble.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and opposition media outlet Orient TV say the airstrike in Idlib's town of Jisr al-Shoghour was carried out by a Russian warplane following four other Russian airstrikes in a town further north.