1 woman dead, another injured after sedan collides with dump truck on Route 24 in Avon

A 26-year-old woman died and a 27-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after their sedan collided with a dump truck on Route 24 in Avon early Saturday morning, officials said.

Damiah Bosden-Wigfall, 26, of Stoughton, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra northbound when the car struck the rear of a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck driven by a 67-year-old Lunenburg man at about 2:20 a.m., State Police said in a statement. Both vehicles came to rest in the passing lane on Route 24 north, and the Hyundai then caught fire, according to the statement.

The Sedan was ablaze when firefighters arrived, Avon fire said in a statement.