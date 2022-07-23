Bird sightings from Mass. Audubon

Berkshire County: a least bittern at the marsh on Town Beach Road in Richmond, single merlins in Richmond and Lenox, and two continuing hooded warblers in New Marlborough.

The most notable birding highlights last week — despite the super heat and humidity — were a Mississippi kite in Provincetown, a black-necked stilt and a sandwich tern at Nantucket, and a loggerhead shrike in Orange.

Cape Cod: a Mississippi kite soaring over the Provincelands Visitor Center in Provincetown, a little gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a continuing chuck-will’s-widow calling on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth, and a blue grosbeak continuing at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth. A summering great cormorant in Provincetown Harbor, two black skimmers at Minimoy off Chatham and another skimmer at Ridgevale Beach in Chatham, and a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in East Barnstable.

Essex County: four yellow-crowned night-herons, two American avocets, and a merlin at Plum Island, a dickcissel at Andrews Point in Rockport, and a summering harlequin duck and a long-tailed duck on the Dry Salvages off Rockport.

Advertisement

Franklin County: a regional loggerhead shrike at the Orange Airport.

Hampden County: a least bittern on Bark Haul Road in Longmeadow and three semipalmated plovers and three sanderlings at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: a least bittern and four marsh wrens at Great Pond in Hatfield, a sandhill crane in flight at Quabbin Reservoir Park near the Windsor Dam, and two continuing blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley.

Middlesex County: three glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a family of yellow-bellied sapsuckers in West Townsend, and five grasshopper sparrows on Wilde Road in Shirley.

Nantucket: twenty Cory’s shearwaters, a sandwich tern, and six gadwalls at Great Point, a black-necked stilt at East Polpis Harbor, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Eel Point, and a pectoral sandpiper at Pocomo Beach.

Advertisement

Norfolk County: two black vultures in Medway and two more soaring over Route I-495 in Wrentham, a family of sharp-shinned hawks at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, and a grasshopper sparrow at the Shea Naval Air Field in Weymouth.

Plymouth County: a continuing family of sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a long-tailed duck at Duxbury Beach, a ring-necked duck at Field Park in Brockton, four black skimmers at the Stony Point Dike in Wareham, and two black vultures elsewhere in Wareham.

Suffolk County: two whimbrels seen in flight over Georges Island in Boston Harbor and an alder flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick and a little blue heron at Muddy Pond in Sterling.



