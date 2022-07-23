Bird sightings from Mass. Audubon

The most notable birding highlights last week — despite the super heat and humidity — were a Mississippi kite in Provincetown, a black-necked stilt and a sandwich tern at Nantucket, and a loggerhead shrike in Orange.
Berkshire County: a least bittern at the marsh on Town Beach Road in Richmond, single merlins in Richmond and Lenox, and two continuing hooded warblers in New Marlborough.
Bristol County: a summering ring-necked duck at Borderland State Park in Easton.
Cape Cod: a Mississippi kite soaring over the Provincelands Visitor Center in Provincetown, a little gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a continuing chuck-will’s-widow calling on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth, and a blue grosbeak continuing at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth. A summering great cormorant in Provincetown Harbor, two black skimmers at Minimoy off Chatham and another skimmer at Ridgevale Beach in Chatham, and a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in East Barnstable.
Essex County: four yellow-crowned night-herons, two American avocets, and a merlin at Plum Island, a dickcissel at Andrews Point in Rockport, and a summering harlequin duck and a long-tailed duck on the Dry Salvages off Rockport.
Franklin County: a regional loggerhead shrike at the Orange Airport.
Hampden County: a least bittern on Bark Haul Road in Longmeadow and three semipalmated plovers and three sanderlings at the Longmeadow Flats.
Hampshire County: a least bittern and four marsh wrens at Great Pond in Hatfield, a sandhill crane in flight at Quabbin Reservoir Park near the Windsor Dam, and two continuing blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley.
Middlesex County: three glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a family of yellow-bellied sapsuckers in West Townsend, and five grasshopper sparrows on Wilde Road in Shirley.
Nantucket: twenty Cory’s shearwaters, a sandwich tern, and six gadwalls at Great Point, a black-necked stilt at East Polpis Harbor, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Eel Point, and a pectoral sandpiper at Pocomo Beach.
Norfolk County: two black vultures in Medway and two more soaring over Route I-495 in Wrentham, a family of sharp-shinned hawks at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, and a grasshopper sparrow at the Shea Naval Air Field in Weymouth.
Plymouth County: a continuing family of sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a long-tailed duck at Duxbury Beach, a ring-necked duck at Field Park in Brockton, four black skimmers at the Stony Point Dike in Wareham, and two black vultures elsewhere in Wareham.
Suffolk County: two whimbrels seen in flight over Georges Island in Boston Harbor and an alder flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.
Worcester County: four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick and a little blue heron at Muddy Pond in Sterling.