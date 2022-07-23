Boston food vendors weather scorching temperatures, searing grills

As the heat wave wore on Friday, with scorching temperatures expected through the weekend, outdoor vendors like Docherty could do little but hope for a bit of breeze, maybe a few passing clouds.

“I‘m lucky enough with the shade,” she said. “But to be honest, I’m from Ireland — I wasn’t really used to this heat. So I find it a bit difficult to work in.”

As Roisín Docherty opened her fried dough cart on Boston Common Friday morning, she shrewdly positioned herself under the shade of a nearby tree. The aluminum grill in front of her wasn’t so fortunate; in the harsh sun it quickly became too hot to touch.

“I’m here all day,” she said. “Better keep drinking water, I guess.”

For the past three weeks, the 22-year-old college student from Dublin has worked through the heat of the day, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. — without a break.

“Summertime is obviously a busy time of year,” she said. “So it’s difficult for business when they have to shut down due to the weather conditions. Especially if it’s too hot, it’s difficult to get through that.”

While Docherty could at least stand in the shade, Óscar Bruschi’s lemonade stand near Faneuil Hall offered little relief from an unforgiving sun.

“There’s no wind here, so the heat is really bad,” he said. “It’s hard to even make a lemonade. And the heat lingers until around 8 p.m.”

Bruschi is from Bogotá, Colombia, a city known for its cool, wet climate — a far cry from the sticky summers of New England, he said. This week has made him particularly homesick.

“For me, this is like Saudi Arabia,” he said.

From her food cart in Downtown Crossing , Catiusa María Arcia Ducayin had a few choice words for the oppressive stretch.

“Horrible,” she said. “It’s been terrible. The temperature is so high. And cooking on the grill is even worse.”

Managing an array of hot dogs, arepas, and empanadas, Arcia, 34, stopped momentarily to wipe the sweat from her forehead. Even with the “unbearable” temperatures, she couldn’t let up.

“We have make sure we’re cooking the sausages well,” she said.

Arcia has worked the cart all summer, but reached her limit on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures in Boston reached 96 degrees.

“The boss doesn’t have us open when it gets too hot,” she said. “The high temperatures bring sales down, he says.”

Other food stands, like the sausage cart on the Long Wharf side of Quincy Market have chosen to remain open through the heat wave. But as the temperatures have surged, business has fallen off.

“Before, if it was cold, most of the time there was nobody here,” said Eduardo Sharabi, 21. “When it got sunny, we started seeing more people. But now it’s too sunny, and there’s nobody here again.”

“It’s unpleasant just being outside,” he added.

Thankfully, he said, his stand sells cold Gatorades as well.

Every now and then, Sharabi helps himself to a cold drink to cope with the waves of heat coming off the grill. Still, the hours can take a toll.

“The vendor that was here before me did get dehydrated often,” he said. “One time, he had to miss two days of work.”

Sharabi said he only gets vacation in the offseason, when there are not as many customers. But even in a heat wave, he had few complaints and just one wish.

“I’d buy myself a fan,” he said. “After that, it’s not too bad. You can get used to it.”













Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.