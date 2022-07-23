Boy charged with murder in 14-year-old Maine girl’s death

McLaughlin and the boy charged in her death knew each other, according to a statement Saturday from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McLaughlin’s mother found the girl dead in the family home around dinnertime Monday in Mount Vernon, a small town in Maine, officials said earlier this week.

Maine State Police arrested and charged an underage boy with murder Saturday morning in the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin, authorities said.

The boy was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding McLaughlin’s death, according to the release.

Officials will not be releasing the boy’s name, his hometown in Maine, or any investigative details, including what led to his arrest, the statement said.

Previously, Maine State Police said they were looking for anyone who had seen a red Chevrolet Impala, which had been stolen from the victim’s home Monday afternoon and recovered Tuesday in Wayne, a town about 15 miles south of Mount Vernon.

McLaughlin was a seventh-grader at the Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield, Maine, the regional school system’s superintendent said in a post on social media.

Her family wrote in an obituary, “Brooke was a kind, loving, very thoughtful, big hearted, strong person who loved her family and friends that she had so much joy spending time [with].”

Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com.